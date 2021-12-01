Cerca nel sito
 
01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:17
TD Securities Continues to Successfully Implement Suade Labs' Solutions for Regulatory Reporting

01 dicembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Award-winning RegTech firm Suade Labs, specialising in automating regulatory compliance for financial institutions through modern technology, has added TD Securities to its client portfolio

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Securities partnered with Suade to implement regulatory reporting solutions for its Dublin entity. In addition, they have completed the MAS 610 and 1003 reporting requirements for their Singapore entity. They continue to expand on regulatory reporting and risk use cases with Suade across their global footprint including SA-CCR.

TD Securities is a Canadian investment bank and financial services provider that offers advisory and capital market services to corporate, government, and institutional clients worldwide. The firm provides services in corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction services. It is the wholesale bank of TD Bank Group.

As a Suade client, TD Securities has realised the benefits of embracing emerging technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) through which Suade's solutions are built.

With multiple entities across various jurisdictions, TD Securities was looking to reduce complexities in reporting and ensure consistency of reporting between entities in an efficient way. The Suade solution allows TD Securities to do this and deal with vastly different requirements whilst providing interoperability with incumbent systems.

"Implementing the Suade solution was a seamless process," commented Robert Hooper, Managing Director, Technology, TD Securities. "Suade enables us to fully decouple traditional vendor proprietary data formatting, provides fully transparent end-to-end data lineage and allows us to meet new regulatory obligations quickly and cost-effectively. Their innovative 'Regulation-as-a-Service' offering was a major factor in their selection for our Regulatory Reporting."

Suade's approach to data and use of innovative technologies enables its clients to produce reports faster than any other RegTech, compliance or reporting solution on the market.

About Suade

Founded in 2014, Suade is a RegTech firm offering Regulation-as-a-Service to automate regulatory reporting and compliance for financial institutions. Its data-driven approach to regulation, as well as its use of innovative technology such as natural language processing and machine learning, has distinguished Suade as a global leader in the industry. It has received numerous awards and titles, including being recognised as a Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum. Suade has the fastest system in the market. It services financial institutions all over the world and operates globally in offices across the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia.

Suade. Bridging the regulatory gap through modern technology - suade.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1559440/Suade_Logo.jpg

