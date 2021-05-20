Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:17
The Carlton Tower Jumeirah Opens June 1st In Knightsbridge Following Complete Transformation

20 maggio 2021 | 14.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company, will open its European flagship hotel, The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, in the heart of London's Knightsbridge on June 1st, 2021. The opening will follow an 18-month closure during which the illustrious A-lister haunt underwent an all-encompassing £100 million renovation - the most extensive in its history. The hotel's enviable position supplies guests with unique access to the private Cadogan Gardens, presenting a green space and tennis courts, normally only open to residents.

Carlton Tower Jumeirah Lobby

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8898351-carlton-tower-jumeirah-opens-june-1st-in-knightsbridge/

Every corner of the 17-story building has been redesigned to embody the heritage of the area and contemporary luxury. Along with a new foyer and reception, there will be 186 new bedrooms and suites, many of which will boast balconies with spectacular views over London. The accommodations feature textured wall panelling, furnishing in softer forms and accents in a warm colour palette influenced by British heritage hues in deep blue, green and maroon as well as floor to ceiling marble bathrooms. Newly created is the Royal Suite, the hotel's most exclusive residence featuring three bedrooms with the option to privatise the entire floor for the utmost in security and discretion.

Highlight features of the renovation also include the famous health club "The Peak Fitness Club & Spa" set across three floors, as well as new treatment rooms at the Talise Spa, and London's largest 20m swimming pool with natural daylight and views through its double-height glass ceiling. The Peak will offer studio classes and a gym featuring bespoke "Technogym" equipment, overlooking The Peak's light-filled cafe. With its new design and features as well as a strictly limited membership, The Peak looks set to retake its position at the forefront of London's luxury wellness world.

The hotel's destination restaurant "Al Mare" offers a sophisticated, welcoming dining experience imbued with all the charms of Italian cuisine, both familiar and luxurious. The restaurant allows a convivial, gastronomic experience, taking guests on a journey through Italy and features a theatre kitchen, private dining room and al fresco dining. Accessed from the lobby is "The Chinoiserie," the hotel's much-loved all-day dining area, which offers an innovative "cake-o'clock" concept serving patisserie all day. Additionally, a newly created lobby bar offers a refined cocktail and spirits experience in glamorous surrounds.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513965/Carlton_Tower_Jumeirah.jpg

For further information, please contact: eliot.sandiford@jumeirah.com +44 (0)207 235 1234

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
