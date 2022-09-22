Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
comunicato stampa

The First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Journey Coach in Europe Presented by Sinosynergy in IAA 2022

22 settembre 2022 | 23.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinosynergy, a world-leading hydrogen fuel cell products and solutions provider, has launched the first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Journey Coach in Europe at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2022, the world's largest and most important exhibition for transportation and logistic sectors taking place from 20-25 September in Hannover, Germany.

As Sinosynergy's European debut, the company is showcasing a "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Journey Coach", which is jointly developed with Allenbus, Feichi, Marcopolo and Danfoss. Customized for the European market in compliance with EU-standards, the coach can carry up to 53 passengers, travel more than 500km, and regular refuel time can be as short as 5 minutes. Powered by superior hydrogen fuel-cell systems, the zero-carbon-emission coach is more environmentally friendly. Together with partners, Sinosynergy is planning to offer this coach to European, Southeast Asian and American markets.

At IAA 2022, Sinosynergy is also displaying its several industry-leading products, from flexible graphite bipolar plates, fuel cell stacks to systems. For example, Synstack GIII is the world's leading plate stack and its single-stack output power exceeds 200kW, featuring highly adaptable to low-temperature and harsh environment. SynRoad H240 Fuel Cell System is the first to adopt the modular design concept in the industry and features a peak power of 270kW, its design standard covers scenarios such as road transport, rail transport, ships, movable power stations and fixed power generation.

A Pioneer and Innovator in the Global Hydrogen Industry

The ever-increasing focus on green solutions and carbon neutrality helps to shape the strategic direction of the company. Sinosynergy has expanded its product portfolios across the hydrogen value chain. In addition, the company's line-up is on the road in hydrogen fuel cell buses, trucks, forklifts, and trains with field-proven operation footprints. Moreover, there has been increasing project development in stationary power generation systems. 

Cynthia Zhu, CEO of Sinosynergy International, said: "As the pioneer of innovative hydrogen solutions provider, we are committed to developing and propelling advanced hydrogen technology globally. Our European debut in IAA 2022 represents the beginning of our entry to the European market as well as an important milestone for our internationalization strategy. Going forward, we would like to work closely with our international partners to contribute to hydrogen technology development and jointly build a cleaner and greener future."

About Sinosynergy:

Established in June 2015, Guangdong Sino-Synergy Hydrogen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sinosynergy") is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing world-leading hydrogen fuel cells products and solutions. Sinosynergy has the capacity to produce 20,000 hydrogen fuel-cell stacks per year, one of the largest producers globally. At present, the company has nearly 5,000 vehicles running around the world that are equipped with its stacks to provide clean energy for a greener future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sinosynergypower.com/eindex.html 

 

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905716/Hydrogen_Fuel_Cell_Journey_Coach.jpgPhoto:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1905717/SynRoad_H240.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-first-hydrogen-fuel-cell-journey-coach-in-europe-presented-by-sinosynergy-in-iaa-2022-301631647.html

in Evidenza