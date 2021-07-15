Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:15 Covid, 270 studenti italiani bloccati a Dubai: 200 i positivi

18:00 Covid oggi Lombardia, 381 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 15 luglio

17:58 Covid oggi Friuli, 21 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 15 luglio

17:52 Covid oggi Emilia, 167 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 15 luglio

17:30 Covid Gb, oggi altri 48.553 contagi e 63 morti

17:30 Covid oggi Italia, 2.455 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 15 luglio

17:10 Covid, Oms: "Forte probabilità nuove varianti più pericolose"

16:48 Covid, Ema: "Allo studio anche nuove e promettenti terapie"

16:47 M5S, pranzo Grillo-Conte: "Ora pensiamo al 2050"

16:44 Covid oggi Campania, 234 contagi: bollettino 15 luglio

16:43 Fond. Brunello e Federica Cucinelli, Arcidiocesi e Eni insieme per restauro facciate del duomo di Perugia

16:34 Festeggiamenti Italia, Pregliasco: "Qualcuno in ospedale ci finirà"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Untold Story Releases a Short Documentary on the Master of Peking Opera Meng Guanglu

15 luglio 2021 | 16.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meng Guanglu is a Peking Opera performer and master role in Peking Opera that uses Qiu-school face painted. This short documentary, produced by The Untold Story, tells the story of how Meng Guanglu, through his hard work, went from being a nobody to a renowned master of Peking Opera. He carries on the wonder and brilliance of Peking Opera by using his talents and his amazing performances in the roles he acts.

There are four types of characters in Peking Opera, the male role, female role, painted- face role, and comic role. Meng Guanglu specializes in the painted-face role.

Meng Guanglu heard his neighbors performing Peking Opera for the first time near Haihe river in Tianjin. He quickly fell in love with this unique style of performance and became dedicated to learning the art. For three years, he traveled back and forth between Jinan city in Shandong province and Tianjin every week to learn how to perform Peking Opera.

Meng Guanglu has now performed in Peking Opera for over 50 years. His all-time favorite role to act is Bao Zheng, a role he performs at least one hundred times each year. Even though he has performed thousands of times over the years, Meng remarks that he still gets nervous each time on stage.

Meng Guanglu insists on rehearsing many times with other actors before each performance. Even during break times between acts, he makes sure to touch up on his face paint. He always has his mind on creating the best performance possible. Being a professional Peking Opera actor, he holds the art in great respect and always puts his heart into each and every performance. He continues to practice movements and singing every day, holding himself to the highest standard in performing, treating every performance as if his debut performance.

Contact: Zeng WeiTel：008610-68996566 E-mail：milkandwater@163.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573053/The_Untold_Story_Logo.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snB_I3Pk9iw

(PRNewsfoto/The Untold Story)

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
master role roles He acts his amazing performances his
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid e viaggi, l'avviso della Farnesina
News to go
Alluvione in Germania, cresce il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Boutique del falso scoperta a Roma: una denuncia
News to go
Egitto, altri 45 giorni di carcere per Zaki
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio, la discussione in Italia
News to go
Islanda, successo per settimana lavorativa di 4 giorni
News to go
Tokyo 2021, ci saranno 384 italiani
News to go
Maltempo in Germania, 6 morti e più di 50 dispersi
News to go
Nasce la Maradona Cup
News to go
Migranti, nel 2021 raddoppiati morti in mare
News to go
Venezia, da 1 agosto stop grandi navi
News to go
Draghi al carcere di Santa Maria Capua Vetere: "Non c'è giustizia dove c'è abuso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza