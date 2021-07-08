TI Fluid Systems Supplies Thermal Systems On Jeep® Wrangler 4xe

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announced today that it will supply the thermal coolant fluid carrying systems for the new 2021 Jeep ® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The most technologically advanced Wrangler ever delivers zero-emission open air driving on- and off-road, with up to 25 miles of electric-only range and nearly 400 miles of total range.

TI Fluid Systems will be supplying EV coolant thermal loops and bundle assemblies that are made of the company's traditional materials, as well as introducing new TI Fluid Systems developed high temperature rated plastic polymer tubes. The supply of polymer tubes is a very important and innovative step forward in assuring weight reduction and efficiency improvements for electrified vehicles. The fluid handling assemblies transfer the traditional internal combustion engine and cabin comfort coolant to provide additional thermal management for the PHEV battery and electronic controls. This vehicle introduction represents a successful collaboration effort between Stellantis and TI Fluid Systems to introduce optimized lightweight alternatives for thermal management on very demanding sport utility electric vehicle applications.

"We are very proud to grow our electric vehicle product portfolio by supporting the Jeep ® Wrangler 4xe and its legendary off-road capabilities," commented Bill Kozyra, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems. "Efficient and lightweight thermal systems are critical to supporting the performance and range expectations for enthusiasts who are looking for an environmentally friendly off-road experience."

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

