Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 18:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:11 Ddl Zan, stallo: all'orizzonte anche rischio rinvio a dopo estate

18:01 Covid oggi Gb, 32mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

17:56 Nordcorea, Kim dimagrito ma non ha problemi di salute

17:50 Rider preso a calci, sindaco Cagliari: "Vigliacchi, chiedo scusa"

17:41 Covid oggi Lombardia, 215 casi e un morto. A Milano 75 nuovi casi

17:38 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 94 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:38 Ddl Zan, diretta Fedez divide social: "Abbassa livello", "Ma non è un politico"

17:29 Covid oggi Veneto, 149 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

17:27 Bellantone (Mater Olbia): "Nel 2021 in crescita ricoveri, prestazioni e fatturato"

17:23 Mater Olbia, presentato nuovo reparto solventi

17:07 Covid oggi Italia, 1.394 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:00 Covid oggi Italia, Speranza: "Battaglia da combattere finché non avremo zero morti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

TI Fluid Systems Supplies Thermal Systems On Jeep® Wrangler 4xe

08 luglio 2021 | 14.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, announced today that it will supply the thermal coolant fluid carrying systems for the new 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid. The most technologically advanced Wrangler ever delivers zero-emission open air driving on- and off-road, with up to 25 miles of electric-only range and nearly 400 miles of total range.

TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems will be supplying EV coolant thermal loops and bundle assemblies that are made of the company's traditional materials, as well as introducing new TI Fluid Systems developed high temperature rated plastic polymer tubes.  The supply of polymer tubes is a very important and innovative step forward in assuring weight reduction and efficiency improvements for electrified vehicles. The fluid handling assemblies transfer the traditional internal combustion engine and cabin comfort coolant to provide additional thermal management for the PHEV battery and electronic controls. This vehicle introduction represents a successful collaboration effort between Stellantis and TI Fluid Systems to introduce optimized lightweight alternatives for thermal management on very demanding sport utility electric vehicle applications.

"We are very proud to grow our electric vehicle product portfolio by supporting the Jeep® Wrangler 4xe and its legendary off-road capabilities," commented Bill Kozyra, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems. "Efficient and lightweight thermal systems are critical to supporting the performance and range expectations for enthusiasts who are looking for an environmentally friendly off-road experience."

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica electric only range it will supply plug in hybrid range
Vedi anche
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, domani i funerali a Roma
News to go
Euro 2020, finale Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Haiti, omicidio Moise: presi due killer
News to go
Comuni 'ricicloni', 623 premiati da Legambiente
Avellino, 2 arresti per terrorismo: l'operazione dei Ros - Video
News to go
Covid, ipotesi Olimpiadi Tokyo a porte chiuse
News to go
Covid, in Italia ieri oltre 1000 contagi in 24 ore
News to go
Vaccini, Figliuolo alle regioni: vaccinare docenti
News to go
Papa Francesco, i risultati dell'esame istologico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza