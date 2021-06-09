Time Out Names the Coolest Streets in the World Right Now

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Time Out, the global media and hospitality brand debuts its first-ever list naming the World's Coolest Streets. The top 30 streets listed includes a street in Melbourne crowned number one – with Barcelona, London, Havana and LA narrowly missing out on the top spot.

"Our first ever World's Coolest Streets list celebrates the great local businesses and communities that make our cities and streets exciting," said James Manning, International Editor of Time Out. "They have kept us going through the past year and it's more important than ever to support them as the world begins reopening. From outdoor dining to open-air culture, street life is where you can glimpse the future of our cities. Humans are social creatures and these streets are the places to be as we start eating, drinking and socializing together once again."

The list was formed from the opinions of city residents via the brand's annual Time Out Index: a global survey of more than 27,000 locals who were each asked to nominate their city's coolest street. To rank the list, Time Out's international network of more than 100 local editors and experts factored in food, drink, art, culture, nightlife and community vibes over the past year.

1. Smith Street, Melbourne2. Passeig de Sant Joan, Barcelona3. South Bank, London4. San Isidro, Havana5. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles6. Witte de Withstraat, Rotterdam7. Rua Três Rios, São Paulo8. Haji Lane, Singapore9. Rua Rodrigues de Faria, Lisbon10. Calle Thames, Buenos Aires11. Křižíkova Ulice, Prague12. 7th Street, Melville, Johannesburg13. Cat Street, Tokyo14. 30th Avenue, New York15. Levinsky Street, Tel Aviv16. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago17. Gran Vía, Madrid18. Calle Ocho, Miami19. King Street, Sydney20. Rua de Miguel Bombarda, Porto21. Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City22. Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town23. Alserkal Avenue, Dubai24. Rue Tiquetonne, Paris25. Mariannenstraße, Berlin26. Calle José Gálvez, Lima27. Seaport Boulevard, Boston28. Jaegersborggade, Copenhagen29. Allen Avenue, Lagos30. Star Street, Hong Kong

Find out what Time Out said about your favorite street here.

contactpr@timeout.com

Imagesshorturl.at/biovB