Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 09:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:35 Tokyo 2020, karate: Bottaro in finale per il bronzo

09:34 'Ndrangheta, arrestato a Madrid boss Paviglianiti

09:21 Tokyo 2020, altri 31 contagi Covid legati ai Giochi

09:04 Green pass Italia obbligatorio, multe e sanzioni: ristoranti e palestre, regole dal 6 agosto

08:14 Tokyo 2020, atletica: staffetta 4x100 in finale con record italiano

08:02 Covid oggi India, quasi 43mila contagi

07:51 Tokyo 2020, Jacobs: "Scetticismo Usa? Non mi tocca"

07:30 Tokyo 2020, Rizza d'argento nella canoa. Paltrinieri è bronzo

07:09 Tokyo 2020, Rizza è d'argento nella canoa

06:59 Tokyo 2020, nuoto di fondo: Paltrinieri bronzo nella 10 km

00:01 Green pass Italia obbligatorio, regole 6 agosto: prima dose e tampone

00:00 Maltempo, allerta nel lecchese: 120 sfollati da un campeggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Jumping Individual Final

04 agosto 2021 | 21.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Individual gold for wedding-bell-bound Ben by Louise Parkes

Great Britain’s Ben Maher celebrates his gold medal win in the Individual Showjumping Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park. L to R: Peder Fredricson (SWE), Ben Maher (GBR), Maikel van der Vleuten (NED) (FEI/Christophe Taniere)

"I don't know what was more pressure, this or getting married in two weeks!", said Great Britain'sBen Maher as he clutched the Individual Jumping gold medal he just won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Baji Koen tonight.

"It doesn't seem real. I think it will sink in tonight or tomorrow when I wake up," said the 38-year-old athlete.

With the 12-year-old Explosion W he was already leading the posse after yesterday's qualifying competition, so he had the best of the draw when last to go in tonight's first round. And having made the cut into the six-horse jump-off he simply out-ran all the rest, Sweden'sPeder Fredricson having to settle for silver with All In at their second Olympic Games in a row, while The Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten and Beauville Z took the bronze.

Jump-Off

Course designer, Spain'sSantiago Varela, outdid himself once again with a first-round track that tested courage, scope and speed, and six of the 30 starters, including a staggering three from Sweden, qualified for the jump-off.

IOC President Thomas Bach was one of a number of IOC dignitaries onsite at the Equestrian Park tonight, and was very happy to watch the jump-off from the athletes' tribune.

All six jumped clear again, and when pathfinder Daisuke Fukushima crossed the line with Chanyon in 43.76 seconds to set the first target it was a huge moment for the sport in Japan. Sweden's Malin Baryard-Johnsson was next to go with her feisty mare, Indiana, who broke the beam three seconds quicker but then compatriot Peder Fredricson raised the bar to a whole new level with a beautifully-executed run that saw him race across the line with All In in 38.02 seconds.

All eyes were on Maher who was next to go. The four-time Olympian who won team gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games is a formidable competitor, and with Explosion W is in a class of his own. He knew the expectations were high but he handled it with grim determination and his brilliant 12-year-old gelding got him home in 37.85 seconds which never looked possible to beat.

Last of the Swedes, Henrik von Eckermann gave it his best shot with King Edward who stopped the clock in 39.71 seconds. That seemed plenty good enough for bronze, but Dutchman Maikel van der Vleuten set off with his jaw set square and steered Beauville Z home in 38.90 seconds to squeeze him off the podium.

Maher's gold is Great Britain's fifth equestrian medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and only the second Individual gold his country has claimed since Jumping joined the Olympic Games in 1900. Compatriot Nick Skelton was the first to win Individual gold for Great Britain when reigning supreme five years ago in Brazil.  

RESULTS HERE

READ FULL REPORTHERE

ImagesImages available on FEI Flickr for editorial use only.

FEI Social MediaFacebook, Instagram, Twitter, FEI-YouTube

#Equestrian #Showjumping #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Teamcompetition #Individualcompetition

Video contentAll video footage is available at https://fei.broadcast-content.tv/ with the following login details: media@fei.org Password: FEI2018

Media ToolkitView the FEI Equestrian Media Toolkit here

Follow all media updates and competition results throughout the Games.

Click here for more information on Equestrian at the Olympic Games

About FEI

Media contact:

Shannon GibbonsFEI Media Relations & Media Operations ManagerShannon.gibbons@fei.org+41 78 750 61 46

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588532/FEI_Ben_Maher.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578235/Logo.jpg

FEI Logo

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN65295 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport Turismo Turismo Agricoltura_E_Allevamento OLYMPIC games Individual gold oro gold
Vedi anche
Tokyo 2020, la festa per Irma Testa a Fiumicino - Video
News to go
Green pass e scuola, Figliuolo chiede a Regioni dati su prof vaccinati
News to go
Segnali di ripresa nel commercio
News to go
Contagi in aumento, indice sale al 3%
News to go
Coronavirus in Italia, il bollettino di oggi 4 agosto
News to go
Afghanistan, non si ferma l'offensiva talebana
News to go
Tokyo 2020, disastro squadre Italia
News to go
Green Pass Italia, sul tavolo anche scuola
Attacco hacker Regione Lazio, in campo anche Fbi ed Europol
News to go
It, accordo tra Università Federico II Napoli e Oracle Italia
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Italia oro ciclismo su pista con super Ganna
News to go
Cybersicurezza, via libera al decreto in Senato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza