Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:09
15:08 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Piano di pace Italia? Lo conosciamo solo dai media"

15:05 Covid Italia, Abrignani: "Troppi morti? Evitarli significa tornare a restrizioni"

14:54 Menarini, inaugura nuova sede regionale a Dubai

14:52 Bertolatti (Yves Rocher Italia): "Puntiamo a fare meglio del 2019"

14:41 Laurea honoris causa in Ingegneria civile a Pietro Salini, ad Webuild

14:40 De Mita, lo scontro tv con Renzi: "Non vede limiti alla sua arroganza" - Video

14:38 Sparatoria Texas, la polizia ha agito in ritardo?

14:37 Covid oggi in Abruzzo, 599 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 26 maggio

14:26 Pnrr, "la tutela della finanza pubblica per sviluppare il Paese": da domani a Tor Vergata

14:13 Putin: "Nessun gendarme mondiale può fermare la Russia"

14:09 Ucraina-Finlandia, premier Marin a Kiev da Zelensky

14:08 Omicidio Willy, Gabriele Bianchi: "Non l'ho toccato con un dito"

comunicato stampa

Towards Green, Fully Optical, and Intelligent Connections: Huawei Creates New Value for Internet Service Industry

26 maggio 2022 | 12.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held its annual Global Internet Service Industry Summit in Vienna. To align with Europe's all-optical network strategy of eco-friendliness, intelligence, and digital transformation, Huawei launched new products and solutions including NetEngine 8000 M4, OTN P2MP private line, and Fiber to The Room (FTTR). The summit, joined by global business leaders, partners, and think tanks, also featured discussions on Europe's all-optical trend and transformation of managed services, creating new value together.

Green, fully optical, and intelligent connections have become a key area of growth for the Internet Service Industry (ISI). Speaking at the opening ceremony, Huang Dachuan, CTO of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group, said that the ISI industry has three trends: Internet connection technologies are evolving to all-optical, Internet connection architecture is developing to software-defined and more intelligent, and Internet services are becoming more intelligent and diversified. He reaffirmed Huawei's mission to provide all-optical, intelligent Internet solutions and services to foster the smooth evolution of the ICT architecture, as well as business success of Internet Service Provider (ISP) customers.

The summits also presented the latest trends in optical technologies from Huawei. Dr. Maxim Kuschnerov, Director of Huawei Optical and Quantum Communications Laboratory in Munich envisaged the evolution of optical technologies from five dimensions: Congestion Free, Always-On, Scalable, Simplified, and Intelligent. He also shared the evolution trend and prediction of 50G PON, the latest-generation transport access technology.

Other keynote speakers include Arturs Alksnis, Public Affairs Director FTTH Council Europe, Richard Miller, Business Development Director of Huawei, and Jonas Emilsson, Co-founder of Glecom from Sweden.

Following the summit, Huawei also shared its vision during the FTTH Conference 2022, one of the world's largest fiber summits, on May 25. In his speech, Kevin Liu, Huawei's Senior VP of Sales and Channel, pointed out that ISPs can achieve sustainable business growth by seizing the three strategic broadband opportunities to come. First: connection broadband, optical network construction is accelerating; second, the evolution from outdoor FTTH to indoor FTTR provides a high-quality, ubiquitous Wi-Fi network experience; third, a premium FTTR home broadband is the base for smart homes and miscellaneous applications.

For this opportunity, Huawei presents Green Intelligent OptiX Network, which consists of green architecture, green site, and green operation. "With this target network solution, we can drive the ICT industry to achieve 'more bits, less watts' and low carbon goals," says Kevin Liu, Huawei's Senior VP of Sales and Channel, during the panel speech.

To know more about Huawei Global Internet Service Industry Summit, please visit:https://e.huawei.com/at/special_topic/event/2022q2/isp-summit-eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826584/image.jpg

