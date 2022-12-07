Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:00
comunicato stampa

comunicato stampa

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

07 dicembre 2022 | 08.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Touch and Get 2-hour Movie in 2 Seconds -

A field trial of high-speed content distribution service was carried out at several subway stations around New Delhi, India, in November 2022 by HRCP Research and Development Partnership (hereinafter "HRCP R&D"), a member of the Tokyo-based TransferJet Consortium (hereinafter "the TJC"). The service enables users to download movies and games at an extremely high speed by just touching the devices used.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107196/202211290518/_prw_PI1fl_gLth0U1I.jpg

Outline of the trial:Given a TransferJet X-installed dongle, attached to an Android smartphone, participants can select their favorite content types on an app developed by HRCP R&D. Then, by touching a Touch Point (transfer device) at a station, the selected content, for example, a 2-hour-long HD movie, is transferred in 2 seconds. The content is protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM). HRCP R&D is developing SoC (System-on-a-Chip) technology of TransferJet X (https://www.hrcp.jp/en ).

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107196/202211290518/_prw_PI2fl_85iBC3Od.jpg

Summary of TransferJet X specification: https://www.transferjet.org/tj/tj_spec.html

The TJC has led a group at IEEE to successfully develop the IEEE 802.15.3e standard amendment and at ITU Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) to successfully develop the recommendation M.2003-2. Based on both standards, the TJC published the TransferJet X technical standard using 60GHz millimeter wave radio in May 2022. This standard established higher speed data transfer up to 13.1 Gbps while keeping easy operation and realized extreme high-volume content transfer like 4K video or VR. In addition, the required connection setup time has been reduced to 2 msec or less, allowing new usage scenarios such as delivering content while walking through a ticket gate.

About TransferJet Consortium Incorporated Association (http://www.transferjet.org )TransferJet Consortium was established in 2008 to develop the technology, products and services of TransferJet wireless technology. It was transformed into an incorporated association in 2011. The consortium focuses on development of the specifications, compliance testing processes and tools, and promotional marketing activities.

*TransferJet and associated logos are licensed by TransferJet Consortium.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transferjet-consortium-member-carries-out-field-trial-of-content-distribution-service-in-india-distributing-movies-and-games-using-transferjet-x-wireless-transfer-technology-301696789.html

in Evidenza