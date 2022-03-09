Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 16:48
comunicato stampa

TripleLift Makes Two Key Hires to Accelerate European Growth

09 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mallory Illido-Bertome & Rob Ishag will cover the continent to accelerate buy-side adoption of the company's offering as a key pillar in its global expansion

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data, today announces two new additions to its senior sales ranks as the company accelerates its growth in Northern and Southern Europe.  Mallory Illido-Bertome joins the company in the role of Regional Vice President-Demand, Southern Europe, based in Paris while Rob Ishag joins as Regional Vice President-Demand, Northern Europe, based in London.  Mallory and Rob are well-suited to expand TripleLift's European footprint drawing from a wealth of experience and strong reputations in their respective regions.  Mallory's buy-side credentials include major agency stints at Omnicom's OMD and WPP's Mindshare in France; Rob's credentials include overseeing key agency accounts at Little Dot Studios and Teads.  

Reporting to Raphaelle Tripet, TripleLift's Managing Director EMEA,  Mallory will lead market expansion efforts in France, Spain and Italy while Rob will focus on similar efforts in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"We are delighted to welcome Mallory and Rob into these key positions. With their experience, we have all the necessary assets to enable us to continue our very strong growth in Europe," said Raphaelle Tripet, TripleLift's Managing Director EMEA. "Mallory's deep expertise in media brand strategy and Rob's breadth of experience working with buyers across the digital landscape make for a powerful  combination and partnership that is difficult to match."

This announcement comes on the heels of a record year for TripleLift.  In EMEA, demand across all formats on TripleLift's exchange increased by 75% year-over-year, while supply partnerships grew by over 30%.  The company also accelerated its growth globally, expanding operations in the Asia Pacific region, as well as its European hubs in France and the United Kingdom.

About TripleLift (www.triplelift.com)TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximising partner performance. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476042/TripleLift_Logo.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza