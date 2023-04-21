Ukraine, migration, EU focus of Meloni, Frederiksen talks

European Union priorities - from all-round support to Ukraine to migration and reform of the bloc's current budget rules - were at the centre of talks in Rome on Friday between Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni and her Danish countpart, Mette Frederiksen.

Besides the Stability and Growth Pact, the EU's industrial and technological sovereignty were also on the agenda during the talks, which took place a during a private visit to Rome by Frederiksen.

Meloni and Frederiksen agreed on the importance of a pragmatic approach to the key issues, aimed at European solutions that meet the needs of citizens and businesses, the prime minister's office said.