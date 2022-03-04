Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:52
18:42 Covid oggi Sicilia, 2.434 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

18:21 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank distrutto da missile anti-carro - Video

18:20 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.702 contagi e 20 morti. A Roma 1.710 nuovi casi

18:11 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Edwin Moses: "Ha violentato l'umanità, risposta sport unita"

18:04 Covid, Ricciardi, "Io menagramo? Ci prendo, pandemia non è finita"

18:02 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.326 contagi e 37 morti. A Milano 1.440 nuovi casi

17:58 Covid oggi Fvg, 509 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

17:46 Covid oggi Italia, in zona bianca Abruzzo, Piemonte e Trento

17:36 Super green pass, Conte: "Stop a obbligo sul lavoro, non più accettabile"

17:35 Covid oggi Italia, 38.095 contagi e 210 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

17:33 HP+, come funziona la soluzione tre in uno per stampare e non restare mai senza inchiostro

17:30 Guerra Ucraina, Usa: "Russia a 25 km da Kiev"

comunicato stampa

UKRAINIANS WANT TO STAY AND FIGHT BUT DON'T SEE RUSSIANS AS THE ENEMY, NEW LORD ASHCROFT POLL FINDS

04 marzo 2022 | 17.42
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MOST REJECT NATO MEMBERSHIP BAN AS PRICE OF ENDING THE WAR

LONDON, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three quarters of Ukrainians are willing to take up arms against Russian troops and only just over one in ten would leave the country if they could, according to a survey conducted in the country for Lord Ashcroft Polls. However, two thirds say that Ukrainians and ethnic Russians have more that unites than divides them.

The poll of 1,040 Ukrainians, conducted by telephone between 1 and 3 March, also finds big majorities against accepting a ban on NATO membership, NATO troop reductions in countries bordering Russia, and official recognition of Crimea as part of Russia as the price for ending the war. The findings include:

In his commentary on the poll results, Lord Ashcroft writes:

"We have all seen the extraordinary bravery and spirit with which the people of Ukraine have responded to Putin's brutal invasion. The results of a survey which, somewhat to my astonishment, a research firm in Kyiv was able to conduct for Lord Ashcroft Polls in the past few days only add to my admiration. If you think an opinion survey is a rather trivial distraction given the magnitude of events that are unfolding, let me say that our partners in Kyiv were pleased to have the chance to show the world something of what Ukrainians are thinking and feeling as they defend their country."

The full poll results are available at LordAshcroftPolls.com.

LORD ASHCROFT KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. He is a former treasurer and deputy chairman of the UK Conservative Party, and honorary chairman and a former treasurer of the International Democratic Union. Lord Ashcroft has been polling since 2005, both in the UK and internationally, winning a reputation for objective and impartial research and analysis.

LordAshcroftPolls.com LordAshcroft.comTwitter/Facebook: @LordAshcroft

