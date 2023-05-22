Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:17
comunicato stampa

Vantage clinches the highest accolades for its partnership programs

22 maggio 2023 | 11.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker Vantage (or "Vantage Markets") is pleased to announce its partnership programs have been recognised in LATAM, MENA, and globally.

Vantage received the "Best Introducing Broker Program MENA 2023" and the "Best Affiliate Program LATAM 2023" at the International Business Magazine Awards 2023. Globally, Vantage was awarded the "Best Forex Affiliate Program, Global 2023" and "Best Affiliate Program, Global 2023" by Global Brands Magazine.

Vantage has built a thriving partnership community over the years, with over 20,000 active affiliates and introducing brokers (IBs) globally, and some of the most generous and flexible commissions and rebate structures in the industry. Its partners platforms - CellXpert and Next-Gen IB portal - provide comprehensive educational and marketing resources that empower affiliates and IBs to grow their network, with the support their clients need.

Last year, Vantage successfully organised the Affiliate World Cup 2022 - a global partnership competition designed to reward their affiliates and IBs for their support and contribution.

Nino Rong, Affiliate Program Manager, Vantage LATAM, says "At Vantage, we aim to offer the best framework and referral program to suit local requirements, so our new and existing partners can build a sustainable ecosystem and monetise their outreach and engagement efforts."

Nadine Azzam, Head of MENA, Vantage, adds, "We are humbled to be recognised at the International Business Magazine Awards 2023 and would like to thank our valued partners - a key cornerstone of our business - for their continued support."

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage, says "Our growth over the years has been underpinned by the success of our affiliates and IBs under Vantage Partners. Even as we expand our retail business, we remain fully committed to providing our affiliates and IBs with the best resources and support to build their business for the long haul."

About Vantage

Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading CFD on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With more than 13 years of market experience, Vantage entities now have over 1,000 employees across more than 30 global offices.

Vantage is more than a broker. It provides a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that enables clients to take advantage of trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081973/Vantage_Accolades.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-clinches-the-highest-accolades-for-its-partnership-programs-301830576.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
