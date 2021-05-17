Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:05 Riaperture palestre, centri commerciali, piscine: la roadmap

18:59 Palermo, massacra di botte la compagna e chiama soccorsi il giorno dopo

18:25 Coprifuoco Italia, ristoranti, matrimoni, zone: regole e novità

18:05 Zona bianca per Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Molise, Sardegna e Veneto

18:05 Covid Italia, oggi 3.455 contagi e 140 morti: bollettino 17 maggio

18:00 Covid, Oms: "Calo casi e decessi per seconda settimana consecutiva"

17:54 Un cartone animato per 'spiegare' la colonscopia

17:38 "Ronaldo porta via le sue auto da Torino", il racconto del vicino

17:28 Esce fuori strada su un ponte e finisce nel canale, morto 35enne

17:13 Covid Piemonte, oggi 207 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 17 maggio

17:11 Vaccino Pfizer, Ema: "Può stare in frigo fino a un mese"

17:09 Covid Emilia, oggi 342 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 17 maggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Viant Completes Major Expansion of Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing Facility in Chaumont, France

17 maggio 2021 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

-- $8 million investment, including new building & FDA-approved vacuum plasma spray (VPS) equipment, enhances in-house coating and single-source orthopedic implant capabilities

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viant announced today that it has completed a more than $8 million expansion at its Orthopedic Implant and Coating Center of Excellence in Chaumont, France. The expansion includes a new building with a controlled-environment room and an investment in vacuum plasma spray (VPS) coating technology that recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The upgrades enhance Viant's capabilities as a single-source supplier and gives it immediate capacity to partner with additional orthopedic customers.

Viant's Chaumont, France Facility

Take a virtual tour of Viant's Chaumont facility: https://viantmedical.com/resource/site-virtual-tour/

Read a case study about Viant's Chaumont Facility: https://viantmedical.com/resource/vertical-integration-speeds-scale-up-for-us-launch-of-orthopedic-implant/

In-house VPS coating capability will enable the application of titanium coatings or a dual layer of titanium and hydroxyapatite (HA) coatings. Applied to orthopedic implants such as hips, knees and shoulders, these coatings add friction to help anchor the implant and provide a surface that promotes long-term bone growth and healing. VPS technology allows these coatings to be applied in a thickness that optimizes performance. This new VPS capability complements the Chaumont facility's existing HA coating capabilities, with a track record of more than 8 million implants coated.

Viant's investment includes a new 8,600-square-foot building and an ISO Class 9-equivalent, controlled-environment room with the new VPS torch and related equipment, as well as operations including grit blasting, shot peening and surface finish measurement and inspection.

Viant's state-of-the-art, vertically integrated Chaumont facility has more than 30 years of experience transforming raw materials into products ready for the operating room. It features:

Focusing on customer service, the facility offers short lead times and maintains 98%+ on-time delivery rates.

About Viant

Viant is a global medical device design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life enhancing medical devices. We do this through our depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise, and relentless focus on our customers and on operational excellence. With nearly 6,000 associates across 24 locations worldwide, we offer a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. For more information, visit viantmedical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Viant logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508958/Viant_Chaumont_Infographic.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813140/Viant_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere single source orthopedic implant million investment investment investimento
Vedi anche
Coprifuoco Italia, Ricciardi: "Via il 2 giugno? Con dati attuali sì"
Traffico rifiuti, 13 arresti dalla Dda di Lecce in quattro Regioni
Che tempo che fa, Sharon Stone: "Mascherina come preservativo per Aids"
Tel Aviv, razzo colpisce palazzo
ADNKRONOS
Meloni, proposta a Draghi: "Incontro periodico con FdI"
Draghi: "Stato investa su donne e possibilità avere figli"
Papa Francesco: "Bene assegno unico per figli"
Caso Gregoretti, Salvini non sarà processato: il punto
Elezioni Comunali
Meloni: "Bertolaso e Albertini? Ottimi candidati, nessun veto"
ADNKRONOS
Meloni: "Draghi più chiusurista di Conte"
ADNKRONOS
Copasir, Meloni: "Incredibile comportamento di Casellati e Fico"
ADNKRONOS
Meloni: "Il mio libro? Almeno critiche su chi sono davvero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza