Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Covid oggi Italia, 62.071 contagi e 153 morti: bollettino 3 maggio

16:49 Evelina Christillin: "giusta esclusione squadre russe e bielorusse, ma dubbi su atleti singoli"

16:46 Covid oggi Lazio, 5.053 contagi e 11 morti. A Roma 2.543 nuovi casi

16:38 Ucraina, stupri di guerra già visti in Cecenia: così li raccontava Anna Politkovskaja

16:37 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.284 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 3 maggio

16:15 Covid oggi Campania, 7.577 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 3 maggio

16:01 Ucraina, Putin a Macron: "Ancora aperti al dialogo con Kiev"

15:59 Covid e nuova variante 'cattiva': cosa dicono Bassetti, Pregliasco, Crisanti

15:58 Ucraina, avvocato Anosova: "Stupri guerra? Serve Corte speciale"

15:42 Ucraina, procura Kiev: 290 corpi dissotterrati a Irpin

15:40 Cairoli (Igt): 'Casilino Sky Park punto di ripartenza'

15:38 Gualtieri: 'Casilino Sky Park passo avanti verso città dei 15 minuti'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VOLT ACTIVE DATA HIRES STEPHANIE FREEZE AS HEAD OF GLOBAL ALLIANCES TO BOLSTER CHANNEL STRATEGY

03 maggio 2022 | 14.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Former GE, SAP, and eBay enterprise strategist with technical partnerships expertise will help accelerate growth of the company's global ecosystem.

BEDFORD, Mass., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the only enterprise-grade data platform designed to meet the real-time transactional requirements of modern applications, today announced that Stephanie Freeze has joined the company as Head of Global Alliances to further develop and strengthen the company's partner strategy. Freeze brings to Volt more than 20 years of experience helping global companies with their technology innovation strategies.

"With Stephanie's strong technical background and considerable experience managing technology alliances, it will be very exciting to see our business continue to grow in this area," says Paul Farmer, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Volt Active Data. "We can't wait to watch her accelerate Volt's already rapidly expanding ecosystem of global partnerships."

Freeze's extensive background in the technology industry has been focused on leading software transformation strategies and business development initiatives for companies such as GE, SAP, eBay Enterprise, Magento, and Qurate Retail Group. At Volt, Freeze will develop and launch the expanded strategic partnership program, a key part of which will be identifying complementary technology vendors and partnering with these companies to bring better real-time data solutions and 5G monetization opportunities to customers in various industries.

"Investing in strategic technology partnerships is a cornerstone of meeting our customers' needs for solutions that make it easy to take full advantage of the 5G age," Freeze says. "I'm really excited to be joining Volt right at the time when its technology is intersecting perfectly with the needs of companies to manage massive volumes of 5G- and IoT-enabled real-time data."

Volt is used in mission-critical applications by some of the world's most recognizable companies, including Amdocs, Huawei, Sprint, Dream11, and Nokia. In the last year alone, Volt has secured a number of other key partnerships and net new customers who are leaders in their respective industries. Volt's technology is now used on a daily basis by more than 2 billions users and entities.

To learn more about Volt's Partnership Program or how to partner with Volt, visit https://www.voltactivedata.com/partners/ or connect with Stephanie on LinkedIn.

ABOUT VOLT ACTIVE DATA

Volt Active Data empowers enterprise-grade applications to ingest, process, and act on data in single-digit milliseconds to tap into new revenue streams and prevent revenue loss. With industry-leading customers in telecommunications, finance, gaming, and many other verticals, The Volt Platform is uniquely positioned to be the go-to technology for any company seeking to take full advantage of 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza will help volt ACTIVE eBay enterprise strategist help
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto aiuti, le misure approvate dal Cdm
Ambasciatore Messico: "Da inizio guerra 20mila profughi aspettano di entrare negli Usa"
News to go
Corruzione, appalti truccati a Milano: 11 arresti
News to go
Sanremo e Ventimiglia, vescovo sospende padrini e madrine ai battesimi
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a marzo occupati oltre 23 milioni
News to go
Prodotti alimentari e prezzi, aumenti fino al 43%
News to go
Ucraina, domani proposta sanzioni Ue su petrolio Russia
News to go
Cinema, a Giovanna Ralli il David di Donatello alla Carriera
News to go
Messina, truffe ad anziani: confiscati beni per 1,7 milioni di euro
News to go
Taglio accise benzina, proroga fino a 8 luglio
News to go
David di Donatello, il discorso di Mattarella
News to go
Pedopornografia, un arresto e 30 denunce
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza