What are the key criteria of a successful iGaming brand? SOFTSWISS Unveils Client Survey Results

GZIRA, Malta, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to forecasts, the share of the global online gambling market will exceed $127 million by 2027. Being a fast-growing industry, iGaming attracts more players to start or expand the business. Which brand will become successful largely depends on the software provider allowing to launch the project from scratch. SOFTSWISS, the leading iGaming supplier, asked its clients to define key criteria characterising a reliable business partner in the industry.

Survey results: iGaming industry insightsHigh-level client support at every stage is one of the advantages highlighted by the SOFTSWISS partners during the customer satisfaction survey conducted in January-February (2022) by the leading consulting company Kantar Ukraine.

The main objectives of the research were to get insights on client expectations when choosing the iGaming provider and disclose the level of satisfaction with SOFTSWISS services. The survey was conducted among partners of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, one of the most demanded products in the company's portfolio.

According to the research, the crucial functional reasons for choosing a business partner in the iGaming industry are:

The characteristics which have low importance are the availability of licences for regulated markets and positive company reviews. As for the emotional characteristics which influence the decision, the top 3 became:

iGaming representatives cite the reasons to terminate the business relationship would be poor quality or lengthy request resolution, lack of involvement in resolving issues, and lack of technical functionality.

SOFTSWISS partners also highlighted the most important functional characteristics of the game aggregator as an iGaming product:

"Ongoing work with clients and studying their needs is one of the most important tasks. Understanding the customer allows the iGaming software providers to create innovative products, as well as to adapt and develop customer service to the highest level, noted Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS.

SOFTSWISS overviewThe results of the survey showed that 90% of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator clients are satisfied with the products they use from the company. The most significant characteristics they considered when choosing SOFTSWISS were:

The overall satisfaction index of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is 8.2. Such a high level of client satisfaction demonstrates SOFTSWISS' focus on meeting client needs and providing top service. The team received a high score (8,5+) for each of the crucial characteristics pointed out by the industry players.

When examining the survey results related to the service support, the numbers display that client service is higher than that of competitors, which is an essential achievement for the team:

"Such research is helpful for understanding in which direction to move further to improve our performance. We are pleased to see that our partners highly appreciate our work as we strive to be a reliable partner for our clients and provide them with quality service," commented Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

Summarising the research, the most important reasons for choosing the iGaming partner in general, and SOFTSWISS in particular, are a fast-growing content base, high-level client support, and prompt communication. It's a vital conclusion in terms of evaluating a specific product and the long-term strategy of the company.

"We're glad that the results of this study give us not only valuable insights but also show high satisfaction with both our products and service. More and more factors indicate that SOFTSWISS work standards are becoming the benchmark in the industry", highlighted Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS.

