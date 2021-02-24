Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 10:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:40 'Io sono Gesù', il nuovo romanzo di Giosuè Calaciura

10:37 È morto Antonio Catricalà

10:27 Covid Emilia, da domani 14 comuni in zona arancione rafforzata

10:10 Covid Lombardia, Catena (Sacco): "In terapie intensive 150 nuovi ricoveri in settimana"

09:57 Variante Covid, "più bambini coinvolti"

09:51 Covid, Pregliasco: "A metà marzo tutti i casi legati a variante inglese"

09:44 Covid, Meloni: "Rendere pubblici tutti gli atti del Cts"

09:37 Attentato in Congo, Di Maio: "Attanasio e Iacovacci vittime di vile agguato"

09:18 Covid Germania, 8mila casi nelle ultime 24 ore

08:59 Covid Puglia, nuova ordinanza per la scuola

08:32 Sanremo 2021, Bugo: "Per me è l'anno della rivalsa"

08:25 Vaccino Covid, Ue: "AstraZeneca rivede consegne"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

WizKids Announces New Product Offerings for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering

24 febbraio 2021 | 09.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Expands Product Category Offerings with Game Publisher Wizards of the Coast

HILLSIDE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced expansions to its vast product lines for both the highly popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons and strategy card game Magic: The Gathering. The new products are slated to hit shelves worldwide beginning in 2021.

WizKids official logo

Fans and players of the popular franchises can now grow their arsenal of game accessories and lifestyle products to show their affinity for their beloved brands with the arrival of new and in-demand product lines. Debut product categories include action figures, prop replicas, apparel, and even game accessories such as maps, battle mats, bags, carrying cases, and more!

"As players and fans of these two popular games, we are thrilled to be creating dynamic products that will enhance the play experience for enthusiasts of these long-admired franchises," said Justin Ziran, president at WizKids.

WizKids will also offer branded, high-quality paints and paint supplies as a companion to its widely successful Nolzur's Marvelous Miniatures line – designed for all levels of painting experience. Additionally, WizKids is adding high quality, unpainted, sprue miniatures for intermediate and veteran miniature painters.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with WizKids to encompass both D&D and Magic. By increasing the variety of products available in key categories, we will further enhance our fans' experience around the gaming table and offer new collectibles and lifestyle products that allow them to show off their fandom with friends and family," said Ann Earp, director of licensing at Wizards of the Coast. "The product quality of WizKids and their ability to tap into what fans are really looking for has grown our business exponentially for D&D, and we look forward to them bringing that same success with Magic: The Gathering products and accessories."

Expanded categories include:

These new product categories will join the previously announced papercraft and 2D miniatures lines.

Visit WizKids.com for more information in the coming weeks.

Interested in carrying WizKids products? Please contact one of our many distributors today!

PR Contact:Sara Jenkinssaraj@wizkids.com WizKids.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423170/WIZKIDS_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
game Publisher Wizards of the Coast Wizards of the Coast Magic l'Adunanza Publisher
Vedi anche
Ciampino
Congo, l'arrivo delle salme di Attanasio e Iacovacci
Lo sfogo di Galli: "Faccio il mio dovere, in pensione il 31 ottobre"
Sanremo 2021, Amadeus conferma: Loredana Berté superospite
Calci, schiaffi e minacce ad anziani: orrore in casa riposo Palermo
Crozza è Draghi, in Parlamento la messa cantata
Busia: "Draghi riconosce ruolo centrale Anac, lotta a corruzione resti priorità"
Scienza&Salute: i segreti dell'alimentazione 'alternativa'
Giachetti: "Draghi come Ronaldo? Meglio come Totti"
Le lacrime della senatrice M5S: "Sì a Draghi è lacerante"
Draghi e i numeri della pandemia, Giorgetti corregge
"Posso sedermi?", i dubbi di Draghi al Senato
Draghi: "Scelta euro è irreversibile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza