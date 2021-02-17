Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:54 M5S, rabbia eletti per riunioni parallele deputati-senatori: "Buffonata"

23:25 Covid, muore Claudio Sorrentino: era 'voce' di Gibson e Travolta

23:18 Champions, Psg poker a Barcellona: 4-1 con tris Mbappé

22:50 Casalino: "Candidarmi? Ci sto pensando"

22:49 Formia, rissa tra minorenni: morto accoltellato 17enne

22:38 Lockdown e variante covid, Crisanti: "Serve ultimo sacrificio"

22:03 Governo Draghi, Crimi: "Nessuno urlerà sì con entusiasmo"

21:59 Etna oggi in eruzione, il cielo si incendia

21:51 Governo Draghi, Cacciari: "Riforme? Come chiedere miracoli"

21:51 Variante inglese Covid, Ilaria Capua: "E' un motorino truccato"

21:36 Covid Francia, oltre 19mila nuovi casi e 351 morti in 24 ore

21:32 Serie A in fermento per diritti tv, Sky offre 505 milioni subito

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Works of Media Art inspired by the "patterns" of Kyushu regional crafts exhibited at Fukuoka Airport from February 10

17 febbraio 2021 | 02.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN"

FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 10, 2021, The Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at Fukuoka Airport as part of their "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" initiative, beginning with the works of animator MIZUE Mirai. On February 27, the works of a second artists, digital creator MURAYAMA Macoto, will be added to the exhibit. These two artists' works will be exhibited at the airport as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world.

‘MANDALA-Q’ by MIZUE Mirai

〈Fukuoka Airport Event Overview〉The theme at Fukuoka Airport is "PATTERN." The Kyushu area, where the airport is located, is known for its rich craft traditions, including Arita ware (Arita-yaki), Satsuma ware (Satsuma-yaki), and Hakata-ori textiles. In this exhibit, two artists present works inspired by the idea of "PATTERN," which is an integral component of handicrafts.

Kyushu has had a rich history of exchange with the Asian continent since ancient times, welcoming its craftsmen and incorporating many of its cultural resources. Artisans in the area developed unique Japanese handicrafts and exported them to the continent as well as to Europe, America, and the rest of the world.

MIZUE Mirai, one of the artists involved in the exhibit, is an animation director who expresses his view on life through the movement of various figures, including geometrical patterns. MIZUE has created animations that appear to live and breathe, inspired by the rich patterns that emerged from the unique native handicrafts that developed across Kyushu as a result of the interplay between a variety of cultural elements.

The second artist, MURAYAMA Macoto, is a digital artist who uses exhaustive observation to create botanical diagrams in such minute detail that they resemble sophisticated architectural drawings. He has created original graphics for the Fukuoka Airport exhibit inspired by the botanical paintings traditionally used to decorate Arita ware, a type of porcelain renowned worldwide. His work has in turn been used to decorate new Arita ware as well.

■Period: Exhibits open on February 10 (Work by MIZUE)February 27 (Work by MURAYAMA)■Location: Fukuoka AirportDomestic Terminal Arrivals Entrance, Floor 1*Works will be exhibited at the above location until March 17. After March 19, the works will be moved to the International Terminal, Floor 4.■Entrance fee: Free■Theme: PATTERN Focusing on the patterns of Kyushu's crafts ■Title: MANDALA-Q MIZUE MiraiArita ware × Inorganic flora "Chrysanthemum" MURAYAMA Macoto ■Artists:Animation DirectorMIZUE Mirai

Animation Director MIZUE Mirai

Born in Fukuoka Prefecture in 1981, MIZUE Mirai is an animation director who creates non-narrative pieces with cellular and geometric motifs. Known for his unique, eye-catching abstract animations, MIZUE is involved in a wide variety of projects that include independent animation and music videos. Nominated at all four of the world's top animated film festivals (Annecy, Ottowa, Hiroshima, and Zagreb), his most famous work, MODERN No. 2 enjoyed its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and won the Original Music Prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The world premiere of MIZUE's Wonder took place at the Berlin International Film Festival and went on to win the CANAL + Creative Aid prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. He is currently working on his first full-length animation, tentatively titled Mirai Mizue's Journey to the West.

Digital ArtistMURAYAMA Macoto

Digital Artist MURAYAMA Macoto

Born in 1984, MURAYAMA Macoto is a digital artist who creates detailed botanical images by combining his talent for minute observation with his exceptional computer graphics skills. Murayama makes expert use of 3D modeling software and other digital tools, integrating organic plant forms with an architectural visual aesthetic. His work opens up new possibilities in botanical and engineering drawings by combining artistic and scientific approaches. Major awards include the Asia Digital Art Award, the Fukuoka Governor's Award, and the Minister of MEXT Award at the 2017 Asia Digital Art Awards.

＜About CULTURE GATE to JAPAN＞Beginning in February of 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan will launch an innovative cultural promotion project called "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN." Held at seven airports across Japan as well as the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts will exhibit artworks inspired by the unique culture of each area with the goal of communicating the broader appeal of Japanese culture.

The global effects of the novel coronavirus have made it difficult to meet new people and experience new cultures in person.  However, that should not interrupt the exchange of art, ideas, and culture. Through this project, we hope to continue providing people around the world with the same sense of wonder and joy felt when encountering a new culture.

Scan here for more information about the exhibit at Fukuoka Airport

Organizer: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of JapanOfficial Website: https://culture-gate.jp/ Exhibit at Fukuoka Airport：https://culture-gate.jp/exhibition/pattern

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438184/image1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438174/image2.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438170/image3.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1438173/image4.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN79653 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza crafts exhibited at Fukuoka Airport culture gate to Japan Kyushu gate
Vedi anche
Etna oggi in eruzione, il cielo si incendia
Sicilia
Etna in eruzione, colonna di fumo e lava
'Ndrangheta, colpo a cosca Forastefano: 17 arresti
Luciana Littizzetto e la lettera a Draghi: "Ci piaci, Mario..."
Che tempo che fa
Covid, Ricciardi: "Politica restia a dire la verità"
Conte, il saluto: via da Palazzo Chigi tra gli applausi
Governo Draghi, foto di gruppo: il 'backstage'
Torino-Bardonecchia, incidente con 25 auto: 2 morti
Conte lascia Palazzo Chigi, applausi e commozione
Governo, Draghi annuncia i ministri
Sky
MasterChef Italia, l'addio di Maxwell a giudici e compagni
Operazione Glaaki
'Spear phishing', scatta operazione della Polizia Postale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza