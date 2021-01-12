ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first graduate-level, research-based artificial intelligence university, has officially welcomed its first student cohort at an event with students from across the world beginning their studies in Abu Dhabi this week.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, delivered a welcome speech emphasizing the critical importance of AI, especially during the pandemic, as well as in transforming industries to achieve greater outcomes.

He was joined by Professor Dr. Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI, as well as the student body, faculty, and staff from the University.

The event welcomed 78 students who have joined the University from 29 countries, including the UAE, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United States, and others. MBZUAI's first students were selected from thousands of applications received by the University from nearly 100 countries. The first cohort includes 13 PhD students and 65 MSc students, who have enrolled in MBZUAI's Machine Learning and Computer Vision programs.

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: "The first MBZUAI cohort represents a milestone in delivering on our promise to establish a centre for AI development and research, at a critical time as the world looks to technology to help power the post-COVID-19 recovery. With global expertise and a truly international student body hailing from 29 countries, the University will empower the UAE to become a leader in the field of AI, in alignment with the wise vision of the country's leadership."

In addition to delivering world-class education, MBZUAI will focus its research and development on four pillars: Services and Quality of Life, to improve services offered by the public and private sectors; Industrial and Manufacturing Technologies, to enhance efficiencies and improve productivity; Future Game Changers, to nurture the growth of new and emerging high value sectors, and Sustainability of Vital Resources and Environment, using AI to optimize the consumption of water and energy to protect the environment.

MBZUAI President, Professor Dr. Eric Xing, set out his vision for the University, noting: "AI is one of the most transformational technologies of the modern age, providing tremendous opportunities for humankind. The vision for MBZUAI is to nurture a new generation of leaders in science, engineering, policy and business with the necessary understanding to unlock the potential of AI through their academic research and industrial applications. We will deliver excellence in the field of AI education, research and development, through a world-class curriculum and collaborative projects with industry leaders. I welcome our first students, and look forward to working alongside them as we explore the future of AI."

As the first academic year commences, MBZUAI is already accepting applications for the Fall 2021 start in Computer Vision and Machine Learning MSc and PhD programs.

Full admissions requirements and application details can be found on the University's website, www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

