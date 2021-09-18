Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 19 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:09
comunicato stampa

XCMG Excavator Logs Cumulative Production and Sales of 200,000 Units

18 settembre 2021 | 12.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Two new excavator products released: XE600 and XE690 DK MAX

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XCMG Excavator Machinery Business Department of XCMG has manufactured a total of 200,000 units of excavators since its establishment in 2008, the fastest OEM brand to reach this level of sales across the engineering manufacturing industry. The 200,000th excavator that rolled off the assembly line was the XE380DK.

Standing on the shoulders of giants, XCMG Excavator has built itself into a world renowned excavator brand. As of July 2021, total exports of XCMG excavators have increased by 152 percent year-on-year, the highest in the industry.

"Marking the production and sales of 200,000 units of excavators is a milestone for XCMG and a new starting point," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG. "Business in overseas markets will be an important direction for XCMG's future development and we'll expand the layout of excavators and other machinery products as well as full-cycle service in Asia-Pacific, Belt and Road Initiative countries, Africa, the Americas and more, providing better services to customers."

XCMG hosted a special event on September 16 celebrating the landmark achievement and the release of two new 60-tonnage excavator products – the XE600 and XE690 DK MAX, both are designed for heavy load mining working conditions with the following highlights:    

Eight companies signed purchase contracts at the release event, totaling 100 units of the new 60-ton excavators.

In the past five years, overseas sales of XCMG excavators have achieved the fastest growth across the industry, and the export volume ranks steadily among the top three.

"Since 2008, it's been XCMG's mission to create 'Advanced and Endurable' products that are recognized and respected in the international market, and we thrive to reach the summit of the excavator industry with our honest, persistent and innovative teams," added Mr. Wang.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629291/XCMG_Excavator_Logs_Cumulative_Production_Sales_200_000_Units.jpg

