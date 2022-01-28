XRdoge - From Meme Coin to Green Coin

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRdoge has announced a brand new utility project. It is going from meme coin to green coin. Since it burst onto the scene last year, XRdoge has already added utility to its memetics - a web payment portal and DEX interface. Now XRdoge is tapping into one of the fastest growing crypto markets - the green revolution.

XRdoge: Come for the memes; stay for the utility.

XRdoge is transforming into the green meme coin. The new green utility project will automate householders' carbon offset requirements. Using an innovative, patent-pending hardware device, with XRdoge as the intermediary utility token, the customer will be able to transfer real world value and offset their carbon footprint.

Raymond Thomson, Co-Founder of XRdoge:

"The goal is for the XRdoge cryptocurrency to serve as a bridge of utility and value between a patented hardware device in the home, and real world carbon offsetting programmes.

"The automated system will make being green hassle-free. And the memes will make the process fun and engaging. Being green doesn't have to be boring!"

Whilst some coins remain forever meme coins. And some utility coins forget the importance of memes in capturing the consumer's imagination, XRdoge has been leading the way in a new synthesis of memes and utility.

Raymond Thomson, Co-Founder of XRdoge:

"XRdoge used memes to create a strong base in global crypto world, now we will use our memetic base to show how XRdoge's utility can help transform the world."

With the hardware patent pending, and new green carbon offsetting partnerships to be announced shortly, XRdoge seems to be carving out a unique space in the cryptosphere - using memes and utility to make the world a greener and better place.

When asked why XRdoge decided to build their cryptocurrency on the XRP Ledger network, Raymond Thomson said:

"The XRP Ledger network is already one of the fastest and greenest crypto networks. Compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens, the carbon footprint for transactions is tiny. This made it the perfect network for XRdoge to help bring about the green revolution."

XRdoge is a token built on the decentralised, public, XRP Ledger. For further details on the new XRdoge green utility project see the whitepaper. For further details on the full XRdoge project see the website.

