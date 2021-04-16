Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:21
Yadea Launches Brand Globally to "Electrify Your Life"

16 aprile 2021 | 14.58
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading two-wheel electric vehicle brand, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd. ("Yadea", 01585.HK), has kicked off the "Era of Green" with the global release of its exciting product matrix, which includes electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bikes and electric kick scooters. The announcement was made during Yadea's global press conference themed "electrify your life" held on April 15, where the company also shed light on how environmentalism and low-carbon travel are revolutionizing personal mobility worldwide.

Global leading electric two-wheel vehicle brand, Yadea held a global press conference themed "electrify your life" on April 15.

Since its inception, Yadea has remained committed to its vision of a new green travel lifestyle, and has pioneered upgrades in the field of urban transportation. In line with the conference theme "Electrify Your Life", Yadea showcased a number of its latest products to a global audience — generating significant buzz for its new e-motorcycle in particular, which boasts superior performance and an unparalleled driving experience.

"Two-wheel electric vehicles are one of the main development trends driving the modern transportation system. They offer outstanding advantages when it comes to energy efficiency and environmental conservation, and the pandemic has only accelerated the popularity of green, low-carbon travel solutions. As the world's leading Two-wheel electric vehicles brand, Yadea has perfected the core technologies in our two-wheel electric vehicles to meet, or surpass international safety and quality standards. Our latest product range introduces the world to a leading solution to 'electrify your life,' and will lead the industry into a new 'Era of Green,'" said Heidi Zang, Vice General Manager of Yadea.

Riding an electric vehicle offers a host of benefits, from increased power efficiency and lower emissions to reduced traffic congestion and increased physical activity through active transportation. After more than 20 years since founded, Yadea has helped reduce fuel consumption by 8.37 million tons and reduce CO2 emissions by 29.04 million tons to date — the equivalent of planting 29.04 billion trees.

During its press conference, Yadea announced the global release of a number of industry-leading travel solutions, including its new e-motorcycle and e-mopeds series. As the hottest new product on display, Yadea's e-motorcycle delivers the ultimate driving experience with maximum speeds of 80 km/hour.

To ensure safety and quality, the e-motorcycle is equipped with industry-leading technology, such as a top-level battery management system, which is engineered to protect against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, high temperature and many other battery-related issues. Yadea's vehicle is also equipped with a wide array of smart features, including a fully intelligent system,the GPS, the automobile-grade PKE function, remote Vehicle APP, malfunction self-check, OTA upgrade and more.

In addition to e-motorcycles and e-mopeds, Yadea will launch a selection of kick scooters and e-bikes to consumers around the world. Sporting a simple, stylish appearance, Yadea's kick scooters come in a variety of models — allowing users to enjoy personal mobility in urban settings. Meanwhile, its e-bike range was designed in response to modern urban commuting needs. Equipped with its own independently developed mid-motor, Yadea's e-bikes make riding safer, smarter, and even more enjoyable.

Yadea's global launch comes as the manufacturer starts to ramp up efforts to expand its global footprint, which include a partnership with the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a strategic agreement with the largest motor club in Europe. Committed to providing a superior and comfortable driving experience that offers convenience and safety, Yadea is set to transform personal mobility for millions across the world and integrate electrification with the modern lifestyle.

With the global blueprint of integrated R&D, production and sales unfolded gradually, Yadea's figure appears in more and more transport electrification scenarios no matter in countryside or metropolis, or any corner of the world, playing its part in building a shared future for mankind.  "Electrify your life," greening all lives.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing two-wheel electric vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

For more information, visit our:Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.OfficialInstagram:  https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/  Twitter:  https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489451/Yadea.jpg  

