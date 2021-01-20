Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:05 Regeni, procura Roma chiede processo per quattro 007 egiziani

10:56 Napoli, crolla chiesa del Rosariello in piazza Cavour

10:45 Covid, quasi 17mila morti e 600mila casi nel mondo in 24 ore

10:43 Covid Toscana, oggi 443 contagi: il bollettino

10:26 Ciampolillo salvato dal Var, la moviola al Senato

09:26 live Crisi governo Conte, cosa succede oggi: le news

09:14 Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "Evitato salto nel buio"

00:33 Senato, dopo Polverini il caso Rossi scuote Forza Italia

00:16 Roma disastro, ko in campo e troppe sostituzioni

23:58 Governo, Mattarella attende valutazioni Conte

23:49 Maria Rosaria Rossi: "Sì a Conte non condiviso con Berlusconi"

23:33 Ciampolillo: "Sì a fiducia per Paese, non mi hanno offerto incarichi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Emanuele Macaluso Clemente Mastella Conte al Senato Giuseppe Conte Matteo Salvini Matteo Renzi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Yeastar Kicks Off 2021 by Introducing Video Conferencing and WebRTC

20 gennaio 2021 | 08.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, today released a major update of its P-Series PBX System, introducing Video Conferencing, Remote Access Service, WebRTC Audio & Video Calling, and more much-anticipated features, to elevate work-from-anywhere communications for SMEs.

Yeastar Video Conferencing Solution

P-Series PBX System is a "PBX-Plus-More" solution that encapsulates a range of functionalities and services, and this update makes it even more versatile. New capabilities include:

Built for SMEs' essential meeting needs, Yeastar's integrated video conferencing solution allows face-to-face meetings on the web browser for instant communication among team members and customers from anywhere, along with screen sharing and team chat to stay interactive.

Linkus UC Clients make a suite of calling, conference, presence, enterprise contacts, and collaboration available from a single interface using mobile phones, desktops, and web browsers. Besides video conferencing, Linkus Web Client also supports 1:1 audio & video calling to colleagues, company/personal contacts, and customers beyond the organizations.

The Remote Access Service provides a Yeastar supplied domain name and gives full backing for always-on remote connectivity, instant secure access, and consistent in-office UC experience for P-Series PBX users. It greatly eliminates configuration headaches of setting up remote working environments.

"With this upgrade, we are shaping the P-Series into a more sophisticated solution to support today's agile workforce and tomorrow's hybrid workplace," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "In the future, we are looking to add cloud-based and software deployment options, more UC capabilities, and more 3rd-party integrations to bring "boundless" communications for SMEs."

Yeastar will be live broadcasting on Wednesday, January 27 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+8 to show these new features in detail. It will be streamed on the following platforms:

Yeastar WebsiteYeastar YouTube Channel

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Media Contact: Aviva Li+86-592-5503309 marketing@yeastar.com

Yeastar Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421240/Video_Conferencing.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Introducing Video Conferencing Video Conferencing fornitore d'accesso provider
Vedi anche
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza