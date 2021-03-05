Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:17 Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"

10:07 Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Gli ho mandato un messaggino"

09:45 Vaccino Covid, Parigi: "Stop a export dosi? Potremmo fare come Italia"

09:19 Sanremo 2021, Elodie: "Orgogliosa della mia storia"

09:08 Covid, "Lazio tecnicamente ancora zona gialla"

09:01 Dimissioni Zingaretti, Delrio: "Logorare il segretario non ha senso"

08:51 Vaccino Covid, 1 o 2 dosi? Quello che c'è da sapere

08:29 Vaccino covid Lazio over 70, oggi al via le prenotazioni

08:11 Iraq, inizia lo storico viaggio del Papa

08:06 Sanremo 2021, classifica dei big dopo terza serata

07:44 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Australia: "Stop export? Capiamo ansia Italia"

07:18 Lombardia zona arancione rafforzata da oggi, 5 marzo: regole

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

10th anniversary of "Civil Society Dialogue between EU and Turkey Programme" carried out by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Directorate for EU Affairs and implemented under Instrument for Pre-Accession Assitance will be celebrated in Turkey and Europe together

05 marzo 2021 | 10.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANKARA, Turkey, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civil Society Dialogue Programme (CSD), initiated in 2008 aims contribution of civil society to the Turkey's EU accession process; is one of the longest running EU grant programmes provided to the benefit of civil society for 10 years. Since 2008, programme has provided approximately 50 million euro to nearly 400 projects carried out in various fields within 5 different periods and supported more than 650 dialogue partnerships established by civil society organizations (CSO) in Turkey and the EU.

10 YEARS OF DIALOGUE

The success of the CSD which has now become a brand, will be marked by "10 Years of Dialogue" event with the participation of CSOs and those contributing to civil society together with a wide audience including EU institutions, media, academics, volunteers from Turkey and the EU. The "10 Years of Dialogue" event will be held on March 9, 2021 at 12:00 - 16:15 pm in EU time and 14:00 pm - 18:15 Turkey time (GMT +3) online format.

In the scope of event, a "Dialogue Square" panel will be organized with the participation of high level representatives from Turkey and the EU played an important role for implementation of CSD. The panel will be held from 12:40 to 13:30 pm EU time.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk KAYMAKCI Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey Ambassador Nikolaus MEYER-LANDRUT The Chair of the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund and Former Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey (2014) Stefano MANSERVISI TOBB and Economic Development Foundation (IKV) Brussels Representative Haluk NURAY will be the panelists.

Sessions will be organized with the participation of grant beneficiaries of CSD projects implemented in a wide range of thematic field since 2008. A virtual exhibition of photos from CSD projects, musical performances originating from Turkey and the EU, promotional films and cartoon shows will also be presented to the audience.

English, French and sign language simultaneous interpretation is available during the event.

Registration and Event Broadcast: www.diyalogun10yili.com  

Press Relase

www.civilsocietydialogue.org

www.siviltoplumdiyalogu.org

Twitter: DiyalogProjesi Facebook: ABdiyaloguInstagram: siviltoplumdiyaloguYouTube: Sivil Toplum Diyaloğu

Contact: Pınar Alkan pinar.alkan@siviltoplumdiyalogu.org00 90 532 294 19 07

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449988/Sivil_Toplum_Diyalogu_Logo.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449989/Civil_Society_Dialogue_Infographic.jpg

 

Sivil Toplum Diyaloğu logo

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
s EU Europa out carried out
Vedi anche
Lega
Dimissioni Zingaretti, Salvini: "Mi dispiace per partiti che litigano"
MasterChef, ecco chi ha vinto: l'annuncio
Zingaretti si dimette, Fiorello si sente in colpa
Spaccio di droga, armi e rapine: 14 arresti a Palermo
Sanremo 2021, il trio Fiorello-Pausini-Amadeus
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e il messaggio di Draghi
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
Sanremo, dopo serata inaugurale Festival in strada residenti e artisti in sfida coi big
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e le piume di Achille Lauro: "Un pollaio"
Sanremo 2021, Fedez commosso. Fiorello: "Stava per svenire..."
Sanremo 2021, Ibra: "Sono io il direttore"
Sanremo 2021, il debutto di Matilda De Angelis
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza