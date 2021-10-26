Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
2021 Hainan Free Trade Port Worldwide Talent Attraction Program was launched

26 ottobre 2021 | 03.15
HAIKOU, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October 24th, aiming to recruit talents from over 1000 higher education institutions, students and scholars associations, social groups, and organizations, in China and abroad, the highest annual pay for the first batch of over 36,000 positions that have been released is more than $350,000, according to Publicity Department of Hainan Party Committee.

Zhang Jinan, Head of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China, says that the 2021 Hainan Free Trade Port Worldwide Talent Attraction Program, co-hosted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China and the People's Government of Hainan Province, is to recruit talents of all fields from around the world to meet the urgent needs of Hainan Free Trade Port. The recruitment is from October 2021 to June 2022, focusing on pillar industries with Hainan characteristics, strategic and emerging industries, and high-tech and cutting-edge industries, especially the three major industries -- tourism, modern services industries, and high-tech industries.

Since the Master Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port was released and started to be implemented in 2020, the main economic indicators of Hainan Province, including GDP of Hainan, fixed assets investment, total retail sales of consumer goods, have witnessed rapid growth. Xu Qifang, Head of the Organization Department of Hainan Party Committee, says that Hainan has introduced 260,000 talents since June 2020, a year-on-year increase of 391% compared with that before the release of the Master Plan.

Xu Qifang adds that Hainan has issued a series of favorable policies in taxation, household registration, house purchase, car purchase, schooling support for children, and heathcare since 2018 to attract talents. To facilitate overseas talents to work in Hainan, Hainan has made 38 types of professional qualification examinations available to overseas talents including registered architect qualification and licensed pharmacist qualifcation, and has recognized 219 professional qualifications acquired overseas. Regarding taxation, the high-end talents and talents urgently needed in Hainan work in Hainan will only be taxed at a rate up to 15% for their actual tax burden of the individual income tax, if their actual tax rate is higher than 15%.

In terms of healthcare, Hainan spends 3,000 to 10,000 yuan to purchase commercial health insurance for groups for every high-end talent working full time in Hainan. In addition, Hainan implements many attractive talents-related programs. Those teams rated as "Hainan Excellent Talents Teams" will be granted 10 to 30 million yuan as the construction fund.

Shen Xiaoming, Secretary of Hainan Provincial Party Committee, says that it is now a critical period when Hainan is deepening the program and operating up in all-round way and constructing the free trade port. Hainan has a favorable environment for talents and looks forward to embracing talents from all over the world to make the best use of their talents.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=405141Caption: Publicity Department of Hainan Party Committee

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668926/Publicity_department.jpg

