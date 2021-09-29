2G/3G Phase Out, SIMCom Innovates LTE Cat.1 & LPWA module solutions

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMCom Wireless Solutions Limited (SIMCom) held a webinar 'LPWA and Cat.1 is Booming with 2G/3G Sunset' on Sep 22 successfully, which attracted 1000+ people to join.

2G and 3G networks are sunsetting worldwide, which is leading to many concerns and questions from businesses, governments and industries with deployed devices based on older networks. IoT will see a generation shift from 2G and 3G to LPWA / Cat.1 in 5G era.

As an advanced module supplier, SIMCom has foreseen this trend and innovated a series of solutions which includes LPWA, Cat.1/Cat.M,5G modules to help adapt the fast-changing IoT world.

LTE Cat.1 is a lower cost solution which is designed for more feature-rich IoT applications. It can support data streaming and full mobility. SIMCom has developed a battery of Cat.1 modules such as A7672, A7670, A7682E, SIM7600 and etc. SIMCom Cat.1 module A7670, A7672 and NB-IoT module SIM7060 are pin to pin SIMCom's 2G classical module SIM800F, which enables short time-to-market and reduces development cost for customers.

Regarding SIM800C and SIM868, A7682E can be a good choice as it is pin to pin SIM800C. A pet locator solution which based on SIMCom's Cat.1 module A7670 has been developed successfully, which provides precise positioning and keeps pet trackable anytime. Besides, it supports trace playback which allows you to easily find pet's secret haunt.

In terms of LPWA, it enables to connect devices which need small amounts of data, low bandwidth, and long battery life. SIMCom has innovates SIM7022, SIM7080, SIM7020 and etc, which has been used widely in electric meter, gas detector, environmental monitoring, trackers. SIM7022 is a multi-band NB-IoT module solution in the SMT type, it is compatible with SIM800C and SIM7020, which can help maximize the investments of customers.

More info, welcome to visit SIMCom website www.simcom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638289/image2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635616/A7682E_pin_pin_SIM800C.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635614/image3.jpg