Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 05:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:48 Shakhtar-Inter, l'incredibile gol sbagliato da Dzeko - Video

23:43 Riforma catasto, Salvini: "Per chi ha casa è una fregatura"

23:06 Fisco, in Cdm anche proroga su Irap

23:06 Champions, Milan-Atletico Madrid 1-2

21:38 Caso Morisi, Ilaria Cucchi: "Lo perdono. Stefano però lo hanno ammazzato"

21:16 Feltri rischia il carcere: "Piuttosto che andarci mi sparo"

20:49 Champions, Shakhtar-Inter 0-0

20:28 Morisi indagato per droga, Conte: "Non speculo su Salvini"

19:16 Caso Morisi, indagato per cessione stupefacenti uno dei due romeni

19:04 Covid oggi Liguria, 84 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 28 settembre

18:57 Morisi indagato, Meloni: "Notizie utilizzate politicamente"

18:44 Roma, Pippo Franco: "Con Michetti, mi candido per assessorato cultura"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

2G/3G Phase Out, SIMCom Innovates LTE Cat.1 & LPWA module solutions

29 settembre 2021 | 05.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMCom Wireless Solutions Limited (SIMCom) held a webinar 'LPWA and Cat.1 is Booming with 2G/3G Sunset' on Sep 22 successfully, which attracted 1000+ people to join.

2G and 3G networks are sunsetting worldwide, which is leading to many concerns and questions from businesses, governments and industries with deployed devices based on older networks. IoT will see a generation shift from 2G and 3G to LPWA / Cat.1 in 5G era. 

As an advanced module supplier, SIMCom has foreseen this trend and innovated a series of solutions which includes LPWA, Cat.1/Cat.M,5G modules to help adapt the fast-changing IoT world.

LTE Cat.1 is a lower cost solution which is designed for more feature-rich IoT applications. It can support data streaming and full mobility. SIMCom has developed a battery of Cat.1 modules such as A7672, A7670, A7682E, SIM7600 and etc. SIMCom Cat.1 module A7670, A7672 and NB-IoT module SIM7060 are pin to pin SIMCom's 2G classical module SIM800F, which enables short time-to-market and reduces development cost for customers. 

Regarding SIM800C and SIM868, A7682E can be a good choice as it is pin to pin SIM800C. A pet locator solution which based on SIMCom's Cat.1 module A7670 has been developed successfully, which provides precise positioning and keeps pet trackable anytime. Besides, it supports trace playback which allows you to easily find pet's secret haunt.

In terms of LPWA, it enables to connect devices which need small amounts of data, low bandwidth, and long battery life. SIMCom has innovates SIM7022, SIM7080, SIM7020 and etc, which has been used widely in electric meter, gas detector, environmental monitoring, trackers. SIM7022 is a multi-band NB-IoT module solution in the SMT type, it is compatible with SIM800C and SIM7020, which can help maximize the investments of customers.

More info, welcome to visit SIMCom website www.simcom.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638289/image2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635616/A7682E_pin_pin_SIM800C.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635614/image3.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN19629 en US ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Innovates LTE Cat.1 LTE Phase Out categoria
Vedi anche
News to go
Aeroporti, Fiumicino tra gli scali più green del mondo
News to go
Zaki, ancora un rinvio: terza udienza il 7 dicembre
News to go
Vaccino Covid e gravidanza, le indicazioni dell'Iss
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Draghi a L'Aquila: "1,78 miliardi per la ricostruzione"
News to go
Elezioni Roma, Gualtieri: "Nostra visione è città dei 15 minuti"
News to go
Champions League, squadre italiane in campo
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Salvini spinge Bernardo
News to go
Blitz antidroga nel salernitano, 25 indagati per spaccio
News to go
Capienza cinema e stadi, le decisioni del Cts: cosa cambia
News to go
Patrick Zaki, oggi la seconda udienza
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, incontro Draghi-sindacati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza