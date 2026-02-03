circle x black
Japan Ministers Defend Takaichi's Remarks about Yen

03 febbraio 2026 | 07.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and economic and fiscal policy minister Minoru Kiuchi on Tuesday defended Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi&apos;s recent remarks about foreign exchange rates, saying the comments did not highlight the benefits of a weaker yen. The prime minister&apos;s remarks were &quot;a general discussion of the impact of a weaker yen on the economy,&quot; Katayama told a press conference. Takaichi said in a stump speech on Saturday that the government&apos;s foreign exchange fund special account is gaining large profits through investment because of a weaker yen. The remarks were taken by market players as Takaichi&apos;s support for a weaker yen, sending the Japanese currency lower against the dollar. Katayama said Takaichi&apos;s remarks reflected the prime minister&apos;s usual, textbook view that a weaker yen raises import costs and weighs on people&apos;s livelihoods and business activity, while also offering some benefits by making exports more competitive and improving corporate sales. &quot;I, as the finance minister, share exactly the same view,&quot; Katayama said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

