UK: attack on Manchester Jewish community foiled, 2 sentenced to life imprisonment

''Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment'' after being found guilty of planning to attack the Jewish community in Manchester in what could have been "the deadliest terrorist attack in the United Kingdom." The BBC reports, explaining that it learned from Preston Crown Court that Walid Saadaoui, 38, and Amar Hussein, 52, had organized the clandestine introduction of weapons into the UK as part of an "Isis-inspired plot." The two men were caught by an undercover agent who played a "crucial role" in foiling their plans, Greater Manchester Police said.

The two were found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism between December 13, 2023, and May 9, 2024. A third man, Saadaoui's younger brother, Bilel Saadaoui, 36, was also convicted for failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism. Walid Saadaoui had planned to smuggle four AK-47 assault rifles, two pistols, and 900 rounds of ammunition into the UK. Months earlier, the man, a father of two originally from Tunisia, had paid a deposit for the weapons and believed he had arranged their import with an extremist like himself, named Farouk, but in reality, it was an undercover agent.