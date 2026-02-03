circle x black
Yamaha to Launch Moped Meeting New Regulations in March

03 febbraio 2026 | 15.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Yamaha Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will release the JOG ONE, a moped that meets Japan&apos;s new emissions regulations, on March 19. The category-1 moped was developed with reduced output based on high-end models with larger engine displacements classified as category-2 mopeds. The suggested retail price is 259,600 yen. The new moped is available in four colors, including black and silver. The company said that it is easy even for first-time riders to handle. Riders can operate the moped with either a standard driver&apos;s license or a moped license. Yamaha will become the second Japanese company, after Honda Motor Co., to launch a moped model that complies with the new emissions standards. Motorcycles with engine displacements of 50 cc or less have long been popular for daily transportation in Japan. However, the stricter emissions regulations that took effect in November last year prompted manufacturers to discontinue older models. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

