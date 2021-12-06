Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Dicembre 2021
A Centennial Retrospective of the Spirit that Led to the Founding of the CPC

06 dicembre 2021 | 03.05
5G Immersive Exhibition commemorates the event at Peking University Red Building

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the Beijing Publicity and Culture Guidance Fund, the 5G Immersive Exhibition at Peking University Red Building commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. With themes closely tied to the CPC's hundredth anniversary, to the party's history and to facilitating access to that history, the exhibition makes use of 5G/VR and other advanced technologies to first take the visitor into Peking University Red Building, a locale that uniquely represents the early stages of the establishment of the communist model in China, and then onto a 3D real-life reproduction of the eight key exhibition halls in the Memorial Hall for the CPC's Early Revolutionary Activities in Beijing. Multilingual exhibitions and displays have been launched online to create a uniquely immersive experience.

The Immersive Exhibition was launched in November of this year in multiple languages on https://www.bibf.net/en/5g, the official website of the Beijing International Book Fair. Visitors from anywhere around the world can scan the QR code to visit the exhibition from the comfort of their home. Available in Chinese, English, German and Spanish, the exhibition combines a series of photographs alongside texts telling the story behind the cultural heritage with a spoken guided tour detailing the historical background of the exhibition hall. The website and its content are easily accessible in all countries and regions worldwide, presenting an opportunity for all, no matter where located, to gain a better understanding of Peking University Red Building and its rich history. The website is meant to depict a positive image of China, to recount Chinese stories in a most vivid manner, and tell the true story of China in all of its splendor.

In order to assist visitors, with a focus on members of today's younger generations, gain a better understanding of China and what the country is all about, in-person interviews with specially invited doctoral students from the School of Marxism at Peking University, as well as Russian and German students from the School of Social Sciences at Tsinghua University, were invited to engage in dialogs on such topics as "The May 4th Spirit" and "Youth in the Generation Z Era".

With fresh content and new forms, the project presents a digital exhibition of China's revolutionary heritage. Whether you are currently in China or visiting the website from abroad, you can tour the exhibition online in real time, or download the content onto your computer or mobile device for later viewing. The innovative technologies that were deployed to mount this exhibit provide all an opportunity to experience the new cultural formats as well as to learn more about the history and the cultural influences, with a spotlight on the impact of the adoption of the communist model, in creating the success that is today's Beijing.

