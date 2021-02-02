Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:04 Caso Luca Ventre, autorità Montevideo: "Entrò vivo in pronto soccorso"

12:54 Covid Veneto, oggi 621 contagi e 76 morti: il bollettino

12:22 Sardegna resta zona arancione

12:21 Variante inglese Covid, scienziati Gb: "Sta mutando di nuovo"

12:03 Anticorpi monoclonali Covid, pressing Speranza su Aifa

11:52 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Aifa: "Sì a over 55 in buone condizioni"

11:41 Crisi governo, Sardine: "Da Renzi ricatto predatorio"

11:37 Vaccino Covid Lombardia, Moratti: "Over 80 dal 24 febbraio"

11:33 Covid Usa, superati i 26 milioni di casi

11:12 Amalfi, grossa frana sfiora abitazioni

11:07 Pil, Istat: -8,8% nel 2020

11:01 Crisi governo, Cacciari: "Mattarella chiama Draghi se rischiamo baratro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Vaccino covid Fico Mattarella Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

A New Era of Peace: Israeli Company Biogal Launches Partnership with the UAE's Eurovets for the Distribution of Biogal's Veterinary Products

02 febbraio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GALED, Israel, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Biogal - Galed Laboratories, is pleased to announce that it has entered a historical strategic partnership with Eurovets Veterinary Suppliers, following the recent peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The two global leaders in the field of veterinary solutions and diagnostics will combine their collective resources and expertise to improve animal welfare.

 

Biogal and Eurovets are entering into a strategic partnership, following the recent peace treaty between Israel and the UAE. The two global leaders in the field of veterinary diagnostics will combine their collective resources and expertise to improve animal welfare.

 

In August 2020, two normalization agreements were signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Officially known as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement: Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, the agreement promises to establish normal and friendly relations between the countries. Biogal is one of the first Israeli companies in this new era of peace to establish a commercial relationship with the UAE, through a partnership with Eurovets, who will introduce Biogal's veterinary diagnostic solutions to a new audience in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

"We are thrilled to announce that Eurovets has joined Biogal's ecosystem, and are proud to be among the first Israeli companies to form such an alliance following the Israel-UAE peace treaty," says Marcela Raisman, Biogal's CEO. "Together with Eurovets, we are showing support for the new agreement between the countries and can only hope it inspires other companies to do the same. Through our collaborative work together, we believe we'll create sustainable value for veterinarians worldwide and for their patients."

"By bringing together the industry leader in veterinary and diagnostic solutions with the leading veterinary supply and support solutions for the UAE's animal health industry, we are offering added value for customers, partners, and of course, for the patients themselves," says Dr. Martin Wyness, Eurovets' shareholder. "We can't wait to start working together."

About Biogal:

Biogal - Galed Laboratories is a global leader of veterinary diagnostic solutions making veterinary diagnostic breakthroughs and developments for companion and farm animals since 1986.

About Eurovets:

Eurovets was established by two Western-trained companion-animal vets, Dr. Martin Wyness and Dr. Jonathan Hale. Their focus was to improve and close the gap for demand-and-supply issues that many veterinarians faced. Over the years they have grown to become one of the UAE's most trusted veterinary suppliers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1424334/Biogal_and_Eurovets_Making_History.jpg

Media Contacts

For Biogal:Yotam Copelovitz yotam@biogal.com+972 (0)4 9898605

For Eurovets:Ritika Bhagat ritika@eurovetsworld.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Arredamento_E_Design Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza historical strategic partnership it has entered Israel partnership
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Dicano se c'è governo, altrimenti elezioni"
Mafia, colpo ai clan: 23 fermi. C'è anche mandante omicidio Livatino
Genazzani (Ema): "Immunità di gregge solo dopo l’estate"
Bassetti e il medico anti-vaccino covid, il video dello scontro
Caterina Balivo: "Ecco perché ho lasciato 'Vieni da me'..."
L'intervista
Vittorio Storaro: "Io e Charlie Chaplin, così ho scoperto il cinema"
Renzi, governo, Bin Laden: cosa ha detto Travaglio in tv
Ricciardi: "Vaccini covid funzionano contro variante inglese"
Fico: "Verificare maggioranza a partire da quella attuale"
Mattarella: "Serve presto un governo sostenuto dal Parlamento"
M5S, Crimi: "Premier? C'è solo Giuseppe Conte"
Salvini: "A Mattarella abbiamo chiesto elezioni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza