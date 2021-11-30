Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:02 Mattarella: "C'è recrudescenza dei contagi, non abbassare la guardia"

10:48 Bollette, Draghi: "Pronti a intervenire ancora sui rincari"

10:41 Draghi: "Tutti vadano d'accordo su sfide essenziali per l'Italia"

10:22 Covid, Mattarella: "Non abbassare la guardia, massima responsabilità"

10:16 Freddo e temperature a picco, torna la pioggia: ecco dove

10:10 Vaccino covid, Ricciardi: "Quarta dose? Vediamo quanto dura la terza"

09:57 Variante Omicron, Ema: "Vaccini continueranno a proteggere"

09:54 Abbott, marchio Ce per primo test del sangue per traumi cranici

09:35 Di Maio: "Al via beIT, la comunicazione è strategica per l'export"

09:23 Covid scuola, Dad e quarantena se c'è un positivo in classe

09:12 Carabiniere accoltellato in tentata rapina a Torino, fermato un minore

07:47 Variante Omicron, ad Moderna: "Vaccini attuali molto meno efficaci"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A positive agenda for the Mediterranean, amid transitions and signs of recovery

30 novembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The seventh edition of the MED-Dialogues Conference promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI

ROME, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the seventh edition of the Rome MED - Mediterranean Dialogues Conference will be held in Romefrom the 2nd to the 4th of December (Grand Hotel Parco dei Principi, Via Gerolamo Frescobaldi, 5) in a hybrid fashion, with participation both in person and digitally through a web platform.

 

 

The official opening will be on December 3rd, with in person speeches by Mario Draghi, President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Luigi Di Maio, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Giampiero Massolo, ISPI President. On December 2nd, there will be a preview with a series of international seminars, the Med-Fora.

Attendees include Ministers, representatives of international organizations, academics, entrepreneurs as well as experts from around the world. As of today, among others, the following in-person participations have been confirmed: Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister, Libya; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Faisan bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jordan; P. Gideon Sa'ar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice,  Israel; Riyad Al Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Palestine;Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Malta; Najla Al Mangoush, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Libya; Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Migration, Lebanon; Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Migration, Yemen; Augusto Santos Silva, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Portugal; Anže Logar, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Slovenia; Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Croatia; Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister for Trade, Saudi Arabia; Qu Dongyu, Director General, FAO; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Emanuela Del Re, EU Special Representative for the Sahel.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who intend to follow the conference in-person must be accredited by the 30th of November at 7pm through one of the following methods:

https://portaleaccreditazione.esteri.itaccreditamentostampa@esteri.it

To follow the event on the virtual platform, members of the press must register by the 30th of November by filling out the appropriate form.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697958/ISPI_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697959/MED_2021_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697960/Ministry_of_Foreign_Affairs.jpg

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
amid transitions and signs of recovery Istituto per gli Studi di Politica Internazionale recovery ripresa economica
Vedi anche
News to go
Cancellate Universiadi di Lucerna
News to go
Natale 2021, Assoutenti chiede numero chiuso in vie shopping e centri commerciali
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
News to go
Green pass Svizzera, al referendum vince il sì
News to go
Pmi, Giorgetti firma decreto per fondo da 40 milioni
News to go
Droga, maxi sequestro di marijuana: 1,5 tonnellate
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza