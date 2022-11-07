Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:54 Migranti, marittimista Loffreda: "Divieto a Humanity 1 giustificato e legittimo"

16:54 Cantiere Navale Vittoria, trasferito a forze armate Malta opv da 75 metri

16:40 Covid e strette di mani in chiesa, cosa pensano gli esperti

16:35 Tetto contante, Zangrillo: "Sarà a 5 mila euro, deve poter essere usato"

16:34 Incontro Meloni-al Sisi, su tavolo tema diritti umani e casi Regeni e Zaki

16:30 Pd, Letta rilancia ipotesi anticipo congresso: Bonaccini plaude

15:37 Roma, musicista morto dopo pestaggio: quattro condanne a 14 anni

15:34 Clima, Greta Thunberg: "Pronta a passare il testimone"

15:31 Elezioni midterm 2022, Usa al voto: cosa può cambiare

15:19 Migranti, sbarco selettivo: 200 medici denunciano Usmaf all'Ordine

15:17 Il papà influencer Pollari: "I social con mia figlia mi hanno salvato vita"

15:13 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.394 contagi e 2 morti. A Roma 816 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ACC Signed 2.3 million Euros Project Financing with IFU

07 novembre 2022 | 13.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Clean Capital Investment Holdings Limited ("ACC") today announced that the company has signed 2.3 million Euros clean energy project financing for stage I with IFU. 

The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) is an independent government-owned fund owned by the Danish government, offering risk capital to companies in developing countries and emerging markets. Furthermore, IFU is fund manager of a number of other investment funds, including the Danish SDG Investment Fund.

ACC will invest the funds into an advanced pipeline of rooftop solar projects for commercial and industrial's enterprises. In addition, it is expected to have second stage of 2.7 million Euros clean energy project financing from IFU, a total of 5 million Euros for investment and construction on distributed photovoltaic. Since ACC established headquarter in Hong Kong in 2007, it has been committed to developing sustainable clean energy business in Asia, helping enterprise users to save electricity costs, alleviate their energy pressures and tackle the global climate challenges jointly. The total installed capacity of Rooftop Solar systems developed and constructed by ACC is more than 160MW, and the total installed capacity of Ground Energy systems is about 29,107KW. 

About Asia Clean Capital

Asia Clean Capital ("ACC") is a leading clean energy solutions developer that serves large multinational and domestic firms throughout China. ACC clean energy solutions including Rooftop Solar systems, Ground Energy systems, and Energy Efficiency Upgrading services. ACC is the first wholly foreign-owned enterprise to develop distributed solar business in China. Its shareholders include IFU, an independent government-owned sovereign wealth fund owned by the Danish government. Focused on rooftop solar projects, ACC invests and manages the projects, and provides the design, engineering, equipment, government approvals, system operation and management. All electricity produced through ACC's solar projects is then provided to clients at agreed rates lower than when purchased from the local power grid. ACC's project sites are typically large production facilities with electric demand from one to twenty megawatts, including Daming, Eastroc Beverage, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Swire, COFCO, Danone, Volkswagen, SKF, Unilever, IKEA, Wahaha, Andritz, WISCO, VAST, Schindler, Lee Kum Kee, Hanglung, Tsuneishi etc. The company has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Ho Chi Minh City.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acc-signed-2-3-million-euros-project-financing-with-ifu-301670175.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente company has Signed Alta Corte Costituzionale Pechino compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarco Humanity: oggi il ricorso dell'Ong al Tar
News to go
Serie A, i risultati della 13esima giornata
News to go
Italia-Israele, Meloni vede Herzog
News to go
Papa Francesco, nuovo appello per l'Ucraina
News to go
Germania, spese troppo alte per l'ufficio di Merkel
News to go
Caso Marò, Latorre chiede i danni all'Italia
News to go
Gas ed energia, Arera studia il 'Bollettometro'
News to go
Cop27, al via oggi in Egitto il summit per il clima
News to go
Ucraina, manifestazione per la pace a Roma e altre 100 città
News to go
Caro energia, le misure del governo
News to go
Paesi G7 chiedono a Russia di prorogare accordo su grano
News to go
Ucraina, Scholz: "Per Germania e Cina minaccia nucleare inaccettabile"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza