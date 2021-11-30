Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:02 Mattarella: "C'è recrudescenza dei contagi, non abbassare la guardia"

10:48 Bollette, Draghi: "Pronti a intervenire ancora sui rincari"

10:41 Draghi: "Tutti vadano d'accordo su sfide essenziali per l'Italia"

10:22 Covid, Mattarella: "Non abbassare la guardia, massima responsabilità"

10:16 Freddo e temperature a picco, torna la pioggia: ecco dove

10:10 Vaccino covid, Ricciardi: "Quarta dose? Vediamo quanto dura la terza"

09:57 Variante Omicron, Ema: "Vaccini continueranno a proteggere"

09:54 Abbott, marchio Ce per primo test del sangue per traumi cranici

09:35 Di Maio: "Al via beIT, la comunicazione è strategica per l'export"

09:23 Covid scuola, Dad e quarantena se c'è un positivo in classe

09:12 Carabiniere accoltellato in tentata rapina a Torino, fermato un minore

07:47 Variante Omicron, ad Moderna: "Vaccini attuali molto meno efficaci"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adalvo recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for 2021

30 novembre 2021 | 09.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Adalvo, one of the leading B2B global pharmaceutical companies, with commercial partnerships in more than 100 countries, have been certified as one of the Best Places to Work for 2021 ! This is the first time that Adalvo has achieved this certification, and credits the achievement to employees' commitment to excellence, and shared values. This achievement is particularly significant during the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant employment challenges and disruptions.

The certification is based on a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework that reflects the very latest in workplace trends. Adalvo has scored outstandingly in diversity & inclusion, fostering equity in the workplace, creating a flexible, transparent and supportive environment. Commenting on the recognition Gabi Cassar, Director, Human Resources & Corporate Communications said "It is has been great pleasure to participate in the Best Places to Work Certification program. The process was very efficient and seamless, from beginning to end. The online platform is very effective, which eased the process of providing relevant information and data. We are thrilled to have successfully completed this certification and have been awarded with the prestigious title of "Best Place to Work". Our people and culture are an important part of our strategy for long term success and we will continue to ensure that our cultural practices continue to improve, as the organization continues to grow and develop".

Every year, more than 250 organizations across Europe apply to get certified. The participating organizations are evaluated through two assessments process and, on meeting the qualifying criteria, are certified as a Best Place to Work for a period of 1 year.

The Best Place to Work recognition measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry and provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive 'Employer of Choice' certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

ABOUT ADALVO

Since 2018, Alvogen has evolved Adalvo from an in-house B2B platform into a separate business unit focusing on global markets. Adalvo has rapidly achieved remarkable growth, with over 500 transactions and a world-class portfolio of 60 differentiated medicines. It is currently one of the fastest growing B2B pharmaceutical company globally, serving partners and patients in over 100 markets around the world.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza pharmaceutical companies have been certified as been
Vedi anche
News to go
Cancellate Universiadi di Lucerna
News to go
Natale 2021, Assoutenti chiede numero chiuso in vie shopping e centri commerciali
News to go
Freddo polare per tutta la settimana
News to go
Variante Omicron, ministri G7: "Richiede azione urgente"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Eitan Biran tornerà in Italia
News to go
Lingua italiana, Mattarella: "Figlia della creatività"
News to go
Inquinamento fiumi, sequestro beni per 78,2 milioni
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
News to go
Green pass Svizzera, al referendum vince il sì
News to go
Pmi, Giorgetti firma decreto per fondo da 40 milioni
News to go
Droga, maxi sequestro di marijuana: 1,5 tonnellate
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza