Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Variante Omicron in 57 paesi. Pfizer: "Terza dose vaccino la ferma"

00:03 Variante Omicron spaventa Gb: rischio 1 milione di casi

22:59 Covid oggi Francia, 61.340 contagi: nuovo record

22:44 Focolaio covid nel Tottenham, rinviato match con Rennes

22:23 "Braccio finto per vaccino, una protesta": parla il dentista (vaccinato) di Biella

21:53 Giletti, i no vax e il braccio di silicone: "Confronti in tv servono"

21:47 Variante Omicron, Ilaria Capua: "C'è buona notizia"

21:29 Champions, Atalanta-Villarreal rinviata a domani per neve

21:23 "Draghi leader più influente d'Europa"

21:04 Variante Omicron, smart working e mascherine: nuove misure in Gb

20:48 Champions, Juve-Malmoe 1-0: bianconeri primi nel girone

20:41 Musumeci inaugura il presepe nei Giardini di Palazzo d'Orleans

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

08 dicembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Joint Offering Ensures That Authorized Users Can Safely Access Any SaaS App Without Exposing Companies to Unnecessary Risks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a tech integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider. Working together, the companies will deliver businesses an integrated solution to manage SaaS security configurations, enhance Identity and Access Management (IAM), and strengthen governance for privileged access.

The threat landscape for SaaS security is vast and continues to expand as businesses rely on an increasing number of SaaS apps. While these apps come with built-in security features, at the end of the day, the ultimate responsibility to continuously fix potential misconfigurations falls on the security team, which often has no visibility into what's going on in their enterprise SaaS stack.

The answer is SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), which was named one of the "4 Must-Have Technologies That Made the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2021." Adaptive Shield's solution provides businesses continuous visibility and remediation for potential risks in the SaaS stack caused by misconfigurations and misappropriated privileges. Through this partnership, the companies provide an integrated solution that manages SaaS security configurations with deep visibility into Identity and Access Management while introducing more stringent governance for users with privileged access to confidential company information.

"Businesses continue to recognize the vital role that SaaS apps play in empowering their hybrid workforce and increasing efficiency. But asking security teams to monitor and handle SaaS-related misconfigurations with no automated solution is unrealistic," said Maor Bin, CEO and Co-Founder of Adaptive Shield. "Through this integration with Okta, we deliver a seamless solution for a fortified SaaS Security and Identity & Access Management."

This new joint offering delivers significant benefits, including:

Easy to Manage SaaS Security Configurations Businesses can measure and elevate their SaaS Security posture by automatically assessing critical misconfigurations in their SaaS app's settings, such as measure security posture by security domain, application, user, and compliance standard for an overall normalized posture score and spot misconfigurations while they occur. Adaptive Shield's SSPM also enables to benchmark against compliance frameworks such as SOC II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, industry best practices (NIST, CIS), etc.

Enhanced Identity and Access Management  Implement IAM best practices, such as validation of user's access control and authentication settings (MFA, password complexity, etc.), validation of role-based access management (as opposed to individual-based access), validation of access governance, detection of configuration drifts, alignment with compliance policies, and more.

Strengthened Governance for Privileged Access Reduce risk caused by over-privileged user access and streamline user-to-app access audit reviews by gaining consolidated visibility of a person's accounts, permissions, and privileged activities across their SaaS estate.

"Okta is committed to creating a world where anyone can safely use any technology. This includes SaaS-based solutions that have become imperative to businesses as they evolve and become more decentralized," said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures. "Adaptive Shield's success in eliminating the risks that come with the use of SaaS applications aligns with our commitment to bring simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere."

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Doug FraimGuyer Groupdoug@guyergroup.com

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705439/Adaptive_Shield_Logo.jpg  Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705440/Okta_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00616 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Safely Access joint Offering Ensures SaaS app Without Exposing Companies Access
Vedi anche
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
News to go
Fermo, scoperto falso non vedente con invalidità
News to go
Olimpiadi, Pechino: "Usa pagheranno il boicottaggio dei Giochi"
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza