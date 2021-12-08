Adaptive Shield and Okta Join Forces to Deliver Integrated Solution for Fortified SaaS Security and Identity and Access Management

Joint Offering Ensures That Authorized Users Can Safely Access Any SaaS App Without Exposing Companies to Unnecessary Risks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced a tech integration with Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider. Working together, the companies will deliver businesses an integrated solution to manage SaaS security configurations, enhance Identity and Access Management (IAM), and strengthen governance for privileged access.

The threat landscape for SaaS security is vast and continues to expand as businesses rely on an increasing number of SaaS apps. While these apps come with built-in security features, at the end of the day, the ultimate responsibility to continuously fix potential misconfigurations falls on the security team, which often has no visibility into what's going on in their enterprise SaaS stack.

The answer is SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), which was named one of the "4 Must-Have Technologies That Made the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2021." Adaptive Shield's solution provides businesses continuous visibility and remediation for potential risks in the SaaS stack caused by misconfigurations and misappropriated privileges. Through this partnership, the companies provide an integrated solution that manages SaaS security configurations with deep visibility into Identity and Access Management while introducing more stringent governance for users with privileged access to confidential company information.

"Businesses continue to recognize the vital role that SaaS apps play in empowering their hybrid workforce and increasing efficiency. But asking security teams to monitor and handle SaaS-related misconfigurations with no automated solution is unrealistic," said Maor Bin, CEO and Co-Founder of Adaptive Shield. "Through this integration with Okta, we deliver a seamless solution for a fortified SaaS Security and Identity & Access Management."

This new joint offering delivers significant benefits, including:

Easy to Manage SaaS Security Configurations Businesses can measure and elevate their SaaS Security posture by automatically assessing critical misconfigurations in their SaaS app's settings, such as measure security posture by security domain, application, user, and compliance standard for an overall normalized posture score and spot misconfigurations while they occur. Adaptive Shield's SSPM also enables to benchmark against compliance frameworks such as SOC II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, industry best practices (NIST, CIS), etc.

Enhanced Identity and Access Management Implement IAM best practices, such as validation of user's access control and authentication settings (MFA, password complexity, etc.), validation of role-based access management (as opposed to individual-based access), validation of access governance, detection of configuration drifts, alignment with compliance policies, and more.

Strengthened Governance for Privileged Access Reduce risk caused by over-privileged user access and streamline user-to-app access audit reviews by gaining consolidated visibility of a person's accounts, permissions, and privileged activities across their SaaS estate.

"Okta is committed to creating a world where anyone can safely use any technology. This includes SaaS-based solutions that have become imperative to businesses as they evolve and become more decentralized," said Austin Arensberg, Senior Director, Okta Ventures. "Adaptive Shield's success in eliminating the risks that come with the use of SaaS applications aligns with our commitment to bring simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere."

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

