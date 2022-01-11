Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:10 Ricciardi: "Gestire covid come influenza? Non ora"

14:46 Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "Ieri 19mila prime dosi a over 50"

14:42 Covid oggi Italia, Pregliasco: "Conviverci? Con valori zona bianca"

14:24 Vaccino covid e bambini 5-11 anni, i numeri nel mondo

14:00 Funerale con bandiera nazista, la famiglia: "Non lo sapevamo, Alessia non avrebbe voluto"

13:59 Operaio schiacciato da cassaforte in una banca a Milano, è grave

13:48 De Luca: "In Italia va tutto bene e Draghi cammina su acque Tevere"

13:41 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 11 gennaio

13:32 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.287 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 11 gennaio

13:26 Covid oggi Basilicata, 868 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 11 gennaio

13:19 Foggia, violenza sessuale sulla figlia: fermato padre, la giovane è incinta

13:11 Covid, Signorelli: "Più danni da prestazioni mancate che da virus"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adaptive Shield Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Raise Awareness Around Critical SaaS Risks

11 gennaio 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

The threat landscape for SaaS security is vast as businesses rely on a multitude of SaaS apps. While these apps include built-in security features, the responsibility to continuously monitor misconfigurations falls to the company. Adaptive Shield's SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution provides clear visibility into a business's entire SaaS stack. It then proactively sends detailed alerts when it identifies misconfigurations and misappropriated user privileges to enable quick remediations of all potential risks.

"Any discussion about cloud and security is incomplete if it doesn't include the growing role of SaaS apps and the security challenges that accompany these investments," said Maor Bin, Co-Founder and CEO of Adaptive Shield. "We are so excited to join the Cloud Security Alliance. Working together, we will be able to generate greater awareness around the latest security threats and specifically those resulting from misconfigurations in SaaS applications and how to best eliminate them."

"The Cloud Security Alliance is committed to helping businesses realize the full benefits of the cloud by elevating global awareness around the steps companies must take to secure these environments. One area where we see a growing need for education are SaaS applications," said Jim Reavis, co-founder, and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "As a leading SaaS authority, we welcome Adaptive Shield to the community and know that organizations will benefit from their unique insights around SaaS configuration challenges and the steps business must take to secure their environment." 

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, enables security teams to locate and fix configuration weaknesses quickly in their SaaS environment, ensuring compliance with company and industry standards. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises to help them gain control over their SaaS threat landscape. For more information, visit us at www.adaptive-shield.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705439/Adaptive_Shield_Logo.jpg

Media ContactDoug FraimGuyer Groupdoug@guyergroup.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza secure cloud computing environment leading SaaS Security Posture Management Cloud Security Alliance it has joined
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto David Sassoli, presidente del Parlamento europeo
News to go
Scoperta piattaforma scommesse on line, 33 arresti
Sassoli, il ricordo del Tg1: "David sempre un nostro collega" - Video
News to go
Abusi minori, Papa: "Dolore constatare come si siano consumati"
News to go
Covid, vescovo Teano vieta a sacerdoti non vaccinati distribuzione ostia
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 10 gennaio
News to go
Super Green Pass, controlli in tutta Italia
News to go
Scuola in Campania, Tar sospende ordinanza De Luca
Draghi e le 'scuse' in conferenza stampa - Video
Draghi, conferenza stampa: "Gran parte problemi legati a non vaccinati" - Video
Scuola aperta, Draghi: "Priorità del governo" - Video
Draghi e la postilla: "Non risponderò a domande sul Quirinale" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza