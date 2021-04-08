Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 15:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:18 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.974 contagi e 51 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

17:15 Recovery, Draghi a Regioni: "Occasione unica, spendere bene"

17:09 Il medico di Morandi: "Quando l'ho dimesso voleva abbracciarmi, era emozionato"

17:07 'Donne in gioco' in piazza, riaprire in sicurezza

17:07 Minenna incontra 'Donne in gioco', al centro chiusura sale, cig e crediti imposta

17:07 'Donne in gioco' in piazza, 'decreto Sostegni ancora più irrisorio di quello Ristori'

17:02 Covid Piemonte, oggi 1.661 contagi: bollettino 8 aprile

16:54 Covid Sardegna, oggi 305 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 8 aprile

16:50 Covid Campania, oggi 1.933 contagi: bollettino 8 aprile

16:36 Covid Usa, allarme contagi. Fauci: "Rischio nuova ondata"

16:33 Zona rossa e zona arancione, regole e colori regioni

16:27 Iss: "Migranti non sono rischio per malattie infettive"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Advanced technology accelerates SIEM performance and delivers preferred licensing model

08 aprile 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LogPoint announces innovative SIEM architecture to benefit education, healthcare and local government.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, announces a more efficient architecture for their SIEM with UEBA machine learning, of particular benefit for education, healthcare and local government.

LogPoint’s innovation in SIEM and UEBA technology enables customers in critical sectors to obtain accelerated detection and analysis capabilities - and full coverage - by delivering a predictive pricing model

As global digitization accelerated by COVID-19 forces digital interconnectivity, all sectors face increasing vulnerability to cybersecurity threat. LogPoint's innovation enables customers in critical sectors to obtain accelerated detection and analysis capabilities - and full coverage - by delivering a predictive pricing model.

"Through the pandemic, LogPoint customers in education, healthcare and local government have been increasingly challenged by a surge in data volume, a massive rise in the number of remote connections, rapidly launching digital self-service solutions and an increasing number of targeted cyberattacks," says LogPoint CEO Jesper Zerlang.

Other SIEM providers use technology that necessitates basing their pricing on the volume of security data, typically events per second (EPS) or data volume (GB). As data volumes soar and digital infrastructures and services expand, SIEM with volume-pricing models are increasingly, and unpredictably costly. LogPoint's advanced, faster and more efficient processing allows for predictive price caps.

"While data volumes increase daily, our efficient technology achieves better coverage and an industry-unique predictive pricing model for all data sources. In these challenging times, we are proud that our innovations can support essential sectors by delivering a new licensing model with guaranteed, per person, per student, per healthcare provider (trust/hospital/region) caps for all LogPoint-ingested data," says Jesper Zerlang.

This advanced, user-focused cybersecurity and fiscal control are especially relevant for sectors with fixed annual budgets, like education, healthcare and local governments. Prior to LogPoint's innovation and pricing model, essential sectors were forced to make choices that limited what security information they could cover, leaving themselves vulnerable. 

LogPoint's technology accelerates cybersecurity detection and response, giving organizations the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) software collects security information from across the entire network and sources of any kind and structurally integrates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) machine learning to detect and respond to threats.

These new LogPoint license models are launching immediately across markets in Europe and the US.

More information about LogPoint solutions for education, healthcare and local government.

ABOUT LOGPOINT: LogPoint is committed to democratizing data insight and making the complex accessible. We are a multinational, multicultural, and inclusive company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in 9 countries across Europe, USA, and Asia. Our innovative SIEM and UEBA technology accelerate cybersecurity detection and response giving customers the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. We enable organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence: supporting Cybersecurity, compliance, IT operations, and business analytics. Our commitment to quality and security is documented by our EAL 3+ certification. LogPoint is receiving stellar reviews by cybersecurity professionals and is recognized by leading industry analysts.

CONTACT:LogPoint, Mads Lindberg, VP Communications, Tel.: +45 3031 7141, E-mail: mal@logpoint.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482676/LogPoint.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
delivers preferred licensing SIEM performance licensing autorizzazione
Vedi anche
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Crisanti: "E' tra i più sicuri"
Briatore e il lapsus: "Il generale Fagiuolo..."
Covid, controlli su bus e treni: ecco come i Nas trovano tracce del virus
Vaccino covid Lazio, Zingaretti: "In farmacia da 20 aprile"
Rasi: "Variante inglese veloce ma vaccini la contrastano"
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza