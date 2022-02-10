Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:26 Covid oggi Svizzera, 26.321 contagi e 19 morti

14:26 Foibe come Shoah, Anpi: "Inaccettabile, ministero chiarisca"

14:18 Vaccini covid Italia, report: somministrazioni dimezzate in 10 giorni

14:17 Covid oggi Basilicata, 685 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 10 febbraio

14:16 Scanzi non ha diffamato Montesano, giudice archivia querela

14:09 Concessioni balneari, Gentiloni: "Vanno riassegnate con gare"

14:05 Ferrero chiude bilancio 2021 con fatturato di 12,7mld, + 3,4%

13:52 Covid oggi, Italia resta rosso scuro: la mappa Ecdc

13:35 Covid Gb oggi, principe Carlo positivo per la seconda volta

13:19 Al via iscrizioni per 62 Salone di Genova del 22 al 27 settembre

13:12 Vaccino covid bambini, pediatri: "Miocardite? Rischio molto più alto con infezione"

13:06 Vaccino covid e quarta dose, Aifa: "Sarà richiamo annuale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AFFIDEA SPEEDS UP DIGITISATION

10 febbraio 2022 | 12.25
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The company launches new HR solution to increase operational efficiencies and enhance employee experience

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to accelerate its digital transformation, Affidea (www.affidea.com), the largest European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, with an extended footprint of 319 medical centres across 15 countries, announces today the launch of a new HRIS - Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution.

The implementation of the HRIS  forms an important part of the company's broader digital strategy of upgrading and simplifying its systems with standardised and automated processes, which will provide better analytical capabilities, performance insights, while reducing the HR manual tasks and impacting the team engagement. Digitisation sits at the core of Affidea's operations, setting the company as the employer of choice as well as the preferred healthcare provider offering the best patients' experience.

The Oracle Cloud HCM platform will provide Affidea with one single source of data related to employees, contractors, and affiliated professionals in terms of skills and qualifications which will further contribute to the creation of sub-specialty clinical expertise across the group, clinical services, expansion of company's teleradiology and telehealth services across countries. Other benefits of the Oracle system implemented across Affidea include better management of continuous clinical education efforts by accessing the right professional audiences with specialised clinical training tailor made to their needs and knowledge exchange within peer-groups fostering transfer of best practices within internal medical professional networks.

Providing better analytical and reporting capabilities to the HR Teams across 15 countries, the solution will offer an increased efficiency of the company's HR operations and personnel data management, in a GDPR compliant environment, bringing certain level of automation of current processes to become a basis for further automation. Countries where the solution has been implemented include: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands (Corporate HQ), Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ireland.

Justyna Tyborowska, Senior Vice-President and Chief HR Officer for Affidea Group stated: "Digital transformation and continuous improvement of both medical and operational processes are key elements of Affidea's growth strategy, aiming at offering standardised top notch cost-effective medical services and outstanding patient and referring doctors experience. We are bolstering our digitalization across the Group with a culture of innovation by bringing in place tech-savvy practices that enhance our way of working and allow focusing on value adding activities related to the business. The implementation of the global HR solution is a concrete deliverable of our digital strategy, data-based management practices and builds a strong foundation for further automation and integration with other company's systems which will position Affidea as a leading digital healthcare provider".

Oracle Cloud HCM Cloud has been rolled out across all Affidea countries and it is the first step of Affidea ERP implementation across the Group. The implementation was done by Oracle Consulting who guided Affidea through the project country-by-country. The step-by-step concept made it easier for Affidea to accommodate to the solution and establish real ownership of the new global HRIS cloud system.

"Companies are now facing higher employee expectations than ever before. Today's workers are looking for instant access, highly personalized content and easy-to-use systems. These demands are urging HR professionals to rethink the way they approach the entire workplace experience. Oracle's complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire helps Affidea to stay at the forefront of the healthcare industry and achieve long-term success." –says Andrés Garcia-Arroyo, Vice President Applications CEE, Russia, Israel, North-East and West Africa, Levant and Turkey at Oracle. 

About Affidea

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is the largest European provider of diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care services, operating in 319 centers across 15 countries in Europe. The Affidea Group works with over 9000 professionals serving more than over 10 million patients every year. Thanks to its patients' safety track record, Affidea is the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology - over 50% of all centers assigned on the Eurosafe Star Wall belong to Affidea.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942742/Affidea_Group_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza AFFIDEA SPEEDS UP DIGITISATION University Press HR new
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Spagna oggi, re Felipe positivo
News to go
Tutela Ambiente entra in Costituzione
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro in Italia, Orlando: "Serve di qualità"
News to go
Riforma giustizia, Bonino: "Volontà non basta"
News to go
Covid, Iss su Rsa: a gennaio impennata contagi ma ricoveri e decessi molto bassi
News to go
Bollette, Draghi: "Da governo intervento di ampia portata nei prossimi giorni"
Bassetti contro Crisanti: "Non lo stimo" - Video
News to go
Eutanasia, Papa: "La vita è un diritto"
Emma Marrone e il body shaming: "Vestitevi come volete" - Video
Draghi a Genova, visita il porto - Video
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Macron: "Possibile far progredire negoziati"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza