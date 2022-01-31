Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 31 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:42
comunicato stampa

Agillic reinforces focus on Norwegian market

31 gennaio 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 31 January 2022

Danish omnichannel marketing software provider Agillic has established itself in Norway. The platform already delivers data-driven insights for Norwegian brands to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. With Amedia, Varner Gruppen, and Egmont Norway currently on their client list, Agillic is now seeking greater penetration in the Norwegian market.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, comments:

‘Norway is one of Agillic's prioritised international markets, an exciting and strategic country with high digital maturity. We look forward to supporting additional Norwegian companies to establish lasting, meaningful and profitable relationships with their customers. Our local presence in Norway will bring us closer to our clients and partners and let us gain a better foothold in the Norwegian market.’

With this goal in mind, Agillic welcomes Sturla Lang as a dedicated Sales Director for the Norwegian target market. Lang comes from Siteimprove Norway, and brings years of experience in driving revenue and optimising B2B customer journeys. Lang will focus on direct growth as well as strengthening our partner ecosystem. In Norway, Agillic is already a well-known name for many through the partnership with Bas Kommunikasjon, Agillic's largest partner in Norway.

Are Solberg, Bas Kommunikasjon’s Chief Operating Officer adds:

‘Several of our largest brands in retail, media and broadband communication in Norway have used Agillic with support from us at Bas. As Agillic’s Gold partner in Norway, we are committed to deliver the most value from the Agillic solution and create magical communication experiences from our clients to their customers. We are very pleased that Agillic is now establishing itself further in Norway.’

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200 emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.comAgillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC                                                                                                       

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
