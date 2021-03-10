Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 02:00
Ainu culture expressed through "sound" in a new Media Art exhibit at New Chitose Airport opened on February 22

10 marzo 2021 | 02.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Agency for Cultural Affairs presents "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN"

CHITOSE, Japan, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs opened a new art exhibit at New Chitose Airport as part of their "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" initiative. Artworks by the creative group NAKED, INC. are exhibited at the airport, as well as on the web, with the aim of promoting the appeals of Japanese culture and sharing it with the world.

'Imagine ainu' by NAKED, INC.

<New Chitose Airport Event Overview>

The theme of the exhibit at the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido is "INVISIBLE". The creative company NAKED, INC., which specializes in infusing spaces with a variety of media elements to create fresh experiences, is exhibiting works based on the theme of Ainu culture.

The Ainu are the indigenous people native to Hokkaido, the Tohoku region of Japan, and eastern Russia. They maintain a distinctive culture characterized by deep gratitude and reverence toward the nature found in the bitterly cold climate in their areas. The Ainu people's rich spiritual world has been passed on to the present day through songs, dances, and stories in the Ainu language, completely distinct from the Japanese language.

NAKED, INC. has created sound-based artworks that convey the culture and spirit of the Ainu people, which have been passed down from generation to generation through the oral traditions of language and music.

In addition, beginning at the end of March, visitors will be able to enhance their experience using the smartphone in their pocket by enjoying the sound and light installation with the aid of an augmented reality (AR) app.

Creative Company NAKED, INC.

NAKED, INC. is a creative company founded by MURAMATSU Ryotaro and other directors, designers, and writers in 1997. Its mission is to generate fresh experiences and new value in every scene of life, from art, entertainment and culture to tradition, education, music, urban spaces, food, and sports.

Beginning in February of 2021, the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan launched an innovative cultural promotion project called "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN".  Held at seven airports across Japan as well as the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal, artists and creators active in the field of Media Arts exhibit artworks inspired by the unique culture of each area with the goal of communicating the broader appeal of Japanese culture.

The global effects of the novel coronavirus have made it difficult to meet new people and experience new cultures in person.  However, that should not interrupt the exchange of art, ideas, and culture. Through this project, we hope to continue providing people around the world with the same sense of wonder and joy felt when encountering a new culture.

Scan here for more information about the exhibit at New Chitose Airport.

Organizer: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan           Official Website: https://culture-gate.jp/  Exhibit at New Chitose Airport: https://culture-gate.jp/exhibition/invisible

The "CULTURE GATE to JAPAN" PR is managed by wondertrunk & co. Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451432/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451426/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451437/3.jpg

 

