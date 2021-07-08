Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:01 Covid oggi Gb, 32mila nuovi contagi in un giorno

17:56 Nordcorea, Kim dimagrito ma non ha problemi di salute

17:50 Rider preso a calci, sindaco Cagliari: "Vigliacchi, chiedo scusa"

17:41 Covid oggi Lombardia, 215 casi e un morto. A Milano 75 nuovi casi

17:38 Covid Emilia Romagna oggi, 94 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:38 Ddl Zan, diretta Fedez divide social: "Abbassa livello", "Ma non è un politico"

17:29 Covid oggi Veneto, 149 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

17:27 Bellantone (Mater Olbia): "Nel 2021 in crescita ricoveri, prestazioni e fatturato"

17:23 Mater Olbia, presentato nuovo reparto solventi

17:07 Covid oggi Italia, 1.394 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 8 luglio

17:00 Covid oggi Italia, Speranza: "Battaglia da combattere finché non avremo zero morti"

16:47 Covid Calabria, oggi 54 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 8 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

AIT Worldwide Logistics reaffirms support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

08 luglio 2021 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leading supply chain solutions provider announces fifth year as St. Jude Walk/Run sponsor

ITASCA, Ill., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce its fifth year as a multi-market St. Jude Walk/Run sponsor, supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in their mission to end childhood cancer.

For the fifth year in a row, AIT Worldwide Logistics is supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® as a multi-market team for the charitable organization's annual Walk/Run fundraising events around the world.

"I'm always so proud to see AIT's teammates live out our company's values by giving back," said AIT President and CEO, Vaughn Moore. "And it's hard to find a more worthy cause than helping to end childhood cancer and making sure St. Jude families never pay a dime for treatment."

Throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness month, teammates across AIT's global network aim to raise at least $30,000, an amount the company has pledged to match. To raise the funds, teammates will take part in more than 20 scheduled Walk/Run events around the world, many of which will be held virtually, as well as other online and socially distanced activities.

"Despite the unexpected challenge of a pandemic during last year's campaign, our fundraising teams came through for St. Jude's children and families in a big way," Moore added. "So, I have no doubt we'll hit the mark again in 2021."

Since AIT announced St. Jude would be the company's flagship charitable alliance in 2017, AIT teammates have brought together friends, family, and community members in support of the cause, ultimately raising more than $225,000 for the hospital.

St. Jude has spent the last 50 years developing treatments that have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from just 20% to more than 80%. The hospital also educates care providers in countries around the world and freely shares the discoveries it makes in partnership with the World Health Organization. Learn more at www.stjude.org/together.

About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based transportation management leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, e-commerce, food, government, healthcare, life sciences and retail. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model delivers precisely tailored supply chain solutions for sea, air and ground freight—on time and on budget. With expert teammates at more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt SandersPublic Relations Manager+1 (630) 766-8300msanders@aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc.Corporate Headquarters701 N. Rohlwing RoadItasca, IL 60143

800-669-4AIT (4248)www.aitworldwide.com

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global supply chain solutions company providing comprehensive transportation management products with an emphasis on North American ground distribution, transpacific air and ocean, U.S. exports, customs clearance and specialized services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558297/AIT_Worldwide_Logistics_St_Jude_Walk_Run.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587945/AIT_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Salute_E_Benessere AltroAltro Politica_E_PA fifth year as St. Jude Walk AIT Worldwide Logistics year as St. Jude Walk fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, domani i funerali a Roma
News to go
Euro 2020, finale Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Haiti, omicidio Moise: presi due killer
News to go
Comuni 'ricicloni', 623 premiati da Legambiente
Avellino, 2 arresti per terrorismo: l'operazione dei Ros - Video
News to go
Covid, ipotesi Olimpiadi Tokyo a porte chiuse
News to go
Covid, in Italia ieri oltre 1000 contagi in 24 ore
News to go
Vaccini, Figliuolo alle regioni: vaccinare docenti
News to go
Papa Francesco, i risultati dell'esame istologico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza