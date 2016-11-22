Saudi police hold Indian 'for FB insults to Kaaba'

Saudi police in Riyadh arrested an Indian immigrant who allegedly disrespected Islam’s holy Kaaba site on Facebook, covering it with an image of Buddha, a local report said Monday.

“The region’s investigative department were able to capture and arrest a suspect, in his forties and who works in agriculture, who insulted our holy site,” said a Riyadh police spokesman cited by the Al-Arabiya TV network.

“He superimposed a picture of the Buddha on the Kaaba and posted on social media,” Al-Arabiya quoted the spokesman as adding.

The police were able to identify and arrest the unnamed Indian at a farm in Al-Majmaah city in the province of Riyadh, he said.

The Kaaba, an ancient monument at the centre of the Al-Masjid al-Haram mosque in Mecca, is Islam's most sacred place.