Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:20 Tunisia, Sandra Milo: "Donna premier conquista eccezionale, sono felice"

13:17 Expo 2030, Alemanno: "Raggi fa tentativo recupero fuori tempo massimo"

13:11 Green pass obbligatorio, discoteche e capienze in prossimo Cdm

13:09 Migranti, Mimmo Lucano condannato: "Per me oggi finisce tutto"

13:05 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

12:58 Covid oggi Veneto, 472 contagi: bollettino 30 settembre

12:54 Manageritalia, nel terziario ripartono assunzioni per uscire da crisi e creare crescita

12:54 Milano, giro di corruzione in obitorio ospedale Sacco

12:53 Libero De Rienzo è morto per overdose da eroina

12:45 Nautica, pubblicato in Gu decreto nuovo esame patente nautica

12:42 Lotito escluso da consiglio Figc: "Situazione kafkiana"

12:27 Saviano: "A soli 26 anni inscatolato in una blindata, voglio gridarlo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ALE SIP Devices and Yeastar advance telephony communications

30 settembre 2021 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise new Halo and Myriad deskphones successfully integrated on Yeastar P-Series PBX system

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE China Co., Ltd., an audio technology expert in the global deskphone market operating under the tradename ALE SIP Devices, is partnering with Yeastar, a Unified Communications solutions innovator, and leading provider of Small Medium Enterprise (SME) PBX systems. The goal of this partnership is to create real value for worldwide enterprises, channel partners, and end-users. The collaboration leverages ALE SIP Devices' and Yeastar's respective strengths in the telecommunications industry. It strategically aligns both companies' commitment to Unified Communications by combining ALE SIP Devices' deskphones featuring audio and performance excellence, and Yeastar's expertise in modernising mission-critical communications systems.

ALE SIP Devices continues to make deskphone deployment, provisioning, and management effortless and agile for customers, while identifying innovative partners, optimising telephony communications and unlocking greater potential. "We are excited to evolve the business together with Yeastar. The integration of our new Open SIP based deskphones, the Halo deskphones H3P, H3G, and H6, as well as the Myriad deskphones M3, M5 and M7 on Yeastar P-Series PBX, let our global customers benefit from effortless deployment and auto provisioning, and helps empower end-user with endless telephony communications options," says Bamin Seinaye, Head of Global Product Team at ALE SIP devices.  

Yeastar P-Series PBX is a converged system which can be wrapped in a suite of services, including voice, video, applications, collaboration and more. It offers an easy approach to fill the Unified Communications gap. "Our market-led P-Series PBX System is not limited by platform, modality, or functionality, enabling it to deliver boundless communications for SMEs. Certification of the ALE SIP Devices on the P-Series PBX System brings an enhanced user experience to our mutual customers, as well it delivers a solution that can be supported and that meets the diverse needs of a variety of enterprises. We are excited to collaborate with ALE SIP Devices," says Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar.

About ALE SIP Devices

ALE SIP Devices are designed and manufactured by ALE China Co., Ltd, an audio technology expert in the global deskphone market, operating under the ALE SIP Devices tradename. It focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide-range of SIP-based products that can be integrated into a variety of solutions with easy provisioning tools in a cost effective, secure, and flexible manner.

ALE SIP Devices can provide global business partners and end-users products with simpler business connections anywhere with top-notch audio, reliable hardware and software which has under-gone extensive testing before market launch.

From innovative development to green manufacturing, ALE SIP Devices rigorously manage every component and each production procedure to ensure products meet worldwide standards.

For more information, visit our website at: www.aledevice.com 

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs and VoIP gateways for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications solutions that connect co-workers and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 350,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar customers enjoy the flexible and cost-effective communications solutions that have been consistently recognized in the industry for high- performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com.  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza new Halo Yeastar P Series PBX system sistema
Vedi anche
News to go
Mantova, denunciati 234 'furbetti' del reddito di cittadinanza
News to go
Altri tre morti sul lavoro, Draghi: "E' una strage"
News to go
Gb, effetto Brexit: da domani 1 ottobre passaporto obbligatorio
News to go
Elezioni Bologna, lettera di Berlusconi: "Città merita ben altro"
News to go
America Latina, migliaia in piazza per diritto all'aborto
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro, aumentano i giovani agricoltori: +8%
Covid, United Airlines licenzia 593 dipendenti no vax
News to go
Elezioni Milano, tour di Conte per la candidata sindaco Layla Pavone
News to go
Mattarella: "Vaccini e mezzi protezione in luoghi lavoro per ripartenza attività"
News to go
Elezioni Roma, botta e risposta Raggi-Gualtieri
News to go
Eruzione vulcano Canarie, lava raggiunge l'oceano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza