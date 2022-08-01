ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ADDS HEAD OF SALES FOR GERMAN-SPEAKING EUROPE

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, today announced the appointment of Christian Pachtner as Head of Sales for German-speaking Europe.

Christian joins Allspring with over 27 years of experience working for global asset managers, leading business development, client service and consultant relations. He will be responsible for leading and expanding Allspring's asset management business across German-speaking Europe.

Before joining Allspring, Christian served as Managing Director and Chair of the Global Consultant Relations Group at Allianz Global Investors, and earlier, he was the Head of Client Service North America. He has also worked for RCM Capital Management, Dresdner Bank AG and JP Morgan GmbH.

Andy Sowerby, Head of the International Client Group at Allspring, shared, "We are expanding our reach in Germany and across Europe's German-speaking countries with the aim of continuing to elevate our client partnerships. Christian's appointment is an important step in our growth. He brings to Allspring tremendous knowledge of the intricacies of today's market alongside an unremitting focus on the evolving needs of investors and we look forward to welcoming him".

To learn more about Allspring and our mission to elevate investing, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of 30 June 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

This information is a Marketing Communication, unless stated otherwise, for Professional Clients (or equivalent). Not for retail use.

THIS MATERIAL IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION IN ANY JURISDICTION OR TO ANY PERSON WHERE UNAUTHORISED OR UNLAWFUL.

Your capital may be at risk. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments contain risk. This content is provided for informational purposes only. Views, opinions and assumptions are subject to change without notice. Information does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation or investment research.

Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. These companies include Allspring Global Investments (UK) Limited (Allspring UK), an investment management company authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg S.A. (Allspring Luxembourg), authorised and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). For the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), material that is approved for UK distribution is approved by Allspring UK.

PAR-0722-00751

© 2022 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.