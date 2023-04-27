Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alphyn Biologics Presents Pediatric Data from Atopic Dermatitis Trial at European Society for Pediatric Dermatology Congress

27 aprile 2023 | 13.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphyn Biologics, a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target therapeutics, will present for the first time new pediatric data from its Phase 2a clinical trial of a topical candidate for mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) at the 22nd European Society for Pediatric Dermatology Congress (ESPD), May 4-6 in Malaga, Spain. AB-101a is in development to uniquely treat the immune and bacterial components of AD in patients ages 2 through adult. This pediatric population met all of its primary clinical trial endpoints.

"Atopic dermatitis commonly arises in childhood and may become a chronic, lifelong disease," said Alphyn CEO Neal Koller, sponsor of the research reported in the ESPD poster (P198). "We are hopeful that AB-101a will offer children and their physicians the first therapeutic for AD that treats the immune system component and the bacterial complications of AD, including those commonly associated with Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) and methicillin-resistant Staph, and has a safety profile that supports continuous, long-term use."

In January, Alphyn Biologics reported positive results from the first cohort of its Phase 2a clinical trial of AB-101a, a non-steroid, topical AD treatment. The trial met all of its primary endpoints, highlighting its potential as a safe and effective AD treatment that may be effective for long-term continuous use. The randomized, vehicle-controlled, double-blind trial is evaluating the treatment protocol of AB-101a across multiple sites using standard scales for assessing AD. 

ABOUT ALPHYN BIOLOGICS

Alphyn Biologics is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class multi-target therapeutics for severe and prevalent skin diseases based on its AB-101 platform. Its lead product candidate, AB-101a, is being developed as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema. AB-101a has demonstrated a strong safety profile and is in development to uniquely target AD's immune system and bacterial components, making it ideal for treating AD and AD with secondary infection. Alphyn's AB-101 platform has multiple bioactive compounds and, therefore, multiple mechanisms of action to support a robust pipeline of dermatologic therapeutics that have potential safety, efficacy, and regulatory marketing authorization advantages. Alphyn is based in Annapolis, Maryland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and has a wholly owned Australian subsidiary. The company became operational in 2020 and has raised approximately $6.9 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899346/Alphyn_Biologics__LLC__Logo_Hi_Res_Transparent_Bckgrd_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphyn-biologics-presents-pediatric-data-from-atopic-dermatitis-trial-at-european-society-for-pediatric-dermatology-congress-301808982.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza mild to moderate Atopic dermatitis trial endpoints trial developing first in class multi target therapeutics
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza