Mercoledì 05 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:18
Amazix Picks Al Leong as CMO, Partner

05 maggio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WORLD'S #1 BLOCKCHAIN AGENCY EXPANDS SERVICES, TEAM

HONG KONG, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amazix announced that it has selected Al Leong to head the agency's blockchain marketing services operations with a focus on expanding its services offering to include global blockchain marketing strategy consulting, market research, token economics and whitepaper development, branding, web design and development, design and creative management, public relations, and webinars to augment the agency's leadership position in blockchain social media and community management.

"We are delighted to have Al join Amazix.  His 3 decades of experience with Fortune 500 firms and agencies like Adobe, Apple, IBM, Motorola, HP, Disney, Sony, Siemens, Microsoft, Ogilvy, IDC, EY, LEK, governments like the BC Legislative Assembly and the US Department of Defense.  He helped launch MacOS8 and Powerbooks for Apple, Postscript 3 for Adobe, the e-business campaign for IBM, and HDTV for Sony globally.  He provides the experience sorely needed in the blockchain space," said Wil Robinson, COO and Partner.  "Further, his experience, as a Board Director for the American Marketing Association and other non-profit organizations, as an advisor to 8 blockchain firms, and has raised $31 million for an NYC-based crypto trading platform provides invaluable strategic leadership and insights for our clients."

Robinson continued, "Al's buy-side and sell-side experience with a licensed blockchain financial services firm in Asia will provide our clients with a need edge to tackle difficult token price-raising challenges.  He has experience with NFTs, staking, wallets, P2P crypto trading, DeFi, Fintech, Regtech and compliance in the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East."

Amazix, a boutique global agency is headquartered in Hong Kong, with over 60 staff, contractors, and partners across Asia, Australia, the Americas, Europe and Africa.  The agency collaborates with other agencies worldwide and forms strategic partnerships to expand delivery capability.

On Amazix and Wil Robinson, Leong was similarly complimentary:  "It was an easy choice joining the #1 blockchain agency in the world," said Al Leong. "With clients that include Bancor, Casper, FRAX, Genuino, pNetwork, Eidoo, Threefold, Polkacity (Polkadot), Verso, and others, I am thrilled and humbled to be selected as CMO and Partner.  Wil is a strong, astute, ethical leader, has a great sense of humor, and is focused on delivering powerful results for clients."

Leong observed, "I can say that the team culture and dynamics are equally amazing, and Amazix's stellar industry reputation is warranted.  It's a high-performance and creative agency.  The team has fun while being results-focused.  Amazix behaves like family, and importantly, is well-positioned for explosive growth because it delivers high-value marketing that yields world-class results for clients."

For more information, visit: www.amazix.com

Media Contact: Wil Robinson, COO & Partner, Email:  william.robinson@amazix.com

in Evidenza