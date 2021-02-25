Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:48
Announcing Krypt Ascend - Live Virtual Supply Chain & Global Trade Event, March 10-11, 2021

25 febbraio 2021 | 09.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krypt is proud to announce the second annual Krypt Ascend Europe event on 10-11 March, 2021 for supply chain and global trade professionals. The agenda for this two-day virtual event will cover the latest trends in global trade and supply chain, customer case studies, SAP developments and cutting-edge technologies like AI and machine learning. Hear from customers, SAP managers and Krypt experts at this free event.  

Agenda for Krypt Ascend - Live Virtual Supply Chain & Global Trade Event:

I. March 10, 2021 | 9am - 11am CET/ 1.30pm - 3.30pm IST

II.  March 11, 2021 | 9am - 11am CET/ 1.30pm - 3.30pm IST

Krypt has been at the helm of niche SAP Supply Chain & Global Trade Consulting, serving organizations across the US, EU, and APAC regions for more than a decade. Amidst all the consulting, through Krypt Ignite initiative we have persistently invested in R&D to kindle the spirit of innovation and develop our own products using cutting-edge technologies.

Krypt Ascend is for FREE and seats are limited. Please REGISTER for the Live Event to book your seat. Contact Krypt for any of your queries or more information.

Krypt is the premier partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain. Headquartered in San Jose, CA. We have offices around the world including Ireland, India, Netherlands, China, Canada, Germany and UK. As a boutique consulting company, we are uniquely positioned to provide our customers with services ranging from business consulting through execution and support. In addition to expertise in SAP solutions, Krypt has developed cutting-edge proprietary solutions to address customer needs as-well-as innovative solutions in Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

Contact: Krypt, 1-4372194748

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443210/krypt_logo_transparent_Logo.jpg

