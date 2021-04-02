Cerca nel sito
 
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in Building and Construction

02 aprile 2021 | 13.42
LETTURA: 4 minuti

- Aramco Americas becomes founding member of US-based innovation hub

- New center aims to achieve more sustainable building solutions through advances in nonmetallic technologies

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) announce the launch of NEx: A Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector. 

Aramco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Saudi Aramco)

Based at ACI World Headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, NEx will focus on accelerating the use of nonmetallic materials and products in construction, leveraging ACI's role as a world-leading authority and resource for the development, dissemination and adoption of consensus-based standards for concrete design, construction and materials.

"The Center's mission will be to collaborate globally on using nonmetallic materials in the built environment by driving research, education, awareness and technology adoption," said Jeffrey W. Coleman, ACI President. "Expanding incorporation of nonmetallic materials and products in the built environment will improve sustainability, contribute to a lower carbon footprint, and enhance the durability and longevity of structures."

Commenting on the launch of NEx, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technical Services, Ahmad Al-Sa'adi, said: "Aramco has been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives."

He added: "The potential for using nonmetallic advanced polymetric materials, however, goes way beyond the oil and gas sector and includes the building and construction industries where there is significant potential. That is why this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials offers enormous and exciting opportunities."

Aramco is already a leader in the use of nonmetallic materials in oil and gas facilities to reduce corrosion, weight and the cost of construction and operation. This initiative with ACI is part of the Company's broader strategy to enter new markets, leveraging its hydrocarbon resources and technology to deliver advanced polymeric materials solutions across industries.  

Nonmetallic materials are increasingly being deployed across multiple industries, including oil and gas, construction, automotive, packaging and renewables. They offer several advantages over metallic materials, such as corrosion-resistance, reduced weight, increased durability, lower cost, and improved environmental efficiency.

Over the past four decades, the American Concrete Institute has been convening the industry's brightest minds to advance nonmetallic technologies. With numerous published guides, reports, and specifications on nonmetallics in concrete, including fiber-reinforced polymers and fiber reinforced concrete, NEx will serve as a catalyst to incorporate more than 40 years of knowledge into the further acceleration of nonmetallic materials and technology.

 "Our founding member, Aramco, aligns with our vision to effectively meet the demands of a changing world by setting standards for the development and adoption of nonmetallic materials in building and construction," added Mr. Coleman. "ACI is pleased to have Aramco's support in leading this dialogue with industry stakeholders around the world."

The Center plans to expand its scope to include the use of nonmetallics in other construction materials, such as composite cladding, asphalt and soil. The Center looks to draw additional partners from leading academic institutions, industries, technical societies, standard bodies, manufacturers and professionals.

To learn more about how NEx is advancing nonmetallics and to get involved, visit nonmetallic.org.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by the core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. aramco.com

About Aramco Americas

Aramco Services Company (d/b/a Aramco Americas) is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Aramco, a world leader in integrated energy and chemicals, and has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 60 years. Aramco Americas is a contributor to the U.S. energy sector through research and development, venture fund activities, asset ownership, as well as technology and digital transformation. The company is headquartered in Houston, and maintains offices in New York, Washington D.C., Boston, and Detroit. Aramco Americas is committed to being a positive contributor in the communities where its employees live and work, and to making a difference through outreach that benefits the arts, geosciences, education and the environment. americas.aramco.com

About ACI

Always advancing – the American Concrete Institute is a leading global authority for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training and certification programs. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and a resource center in Southern California. concrete.org 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480256/Aramco_Logo.jpg

