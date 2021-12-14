Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:29 Asse Letta-Conte sul Colle, Presidente eletto da una parte grave ferita

20:11 Patronaggio: "Rimosse le macerie nuovo vigore indagini per accertare cause'

20:06 Quirinale, Letta: "Forze politiche rinfoderino baionette, serve responsabilità"

19:58 Variante Omicron, terza dose Pfizer alza lo scudo

19:37 Covid Veneto, pronto stop a interventi con terapia intensiva

19:31 Trovati anche gli ultimi due dispersi, padre e figlio

19:26 Stato emergenza Italia, quarantena per non vaccinati in entrata

19:21 Aumento bollette luce e gas: da Isee e Iva, decisioni governo

19:16 Scuola, occupanti liceo Argan: "Chiusi dentro, costretti ad aprire il cancello con la forza"

18:43 Tpl, assessore Patanè: 'Problema a Roma è progettazione e realizzazione opere'

18:41 Sandei (Enel): '9 anni di età media della flotta e 50% elettrico al 2026'

18:38 Stato di emergenza 2022, no obbligo mascherina all'aperto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Acquires Matrex Mold and Tool, Inc.

14 dicembre 2021 | 18.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical devices for interventional procedures, announced the acquisition of Wisconsin-based Matrex Mold and Tool, Inc., a custom mold manufacturer for plastic injection molding. Matrex produces metal injection production and prototype molds for the medical device, residential, and automotive industries, and has done so since 1985. Argon was a customer of Matrex for over 25 years prior to the acquisition.

This move advances Argon's efforts to vertically integrate within new product development and production. An organic capability to produce production molds will help Argon maintain control and product quality for mainstream manufacturing as the company scales. Organic production of prototype molds will decrease the time-to-market for new products in development. Further, Argon can continue to support the needs of Matrex's current customers, and now offer mold production to new customers as part of Argon's Custom Product Solutions business.

"Our strategy to vertically integrate our manufacturing within the United States was vital to our growth throughout the pandemic as it allowed us to keep supplying our products despite widespread material shortages and transportation delays," said George Leondis, President & CEO of Argon. "Matrex has been a reliable partner of ours for years. Adding their capabilities to our operations allows us to be even more dependable for our customers in these unprecedented times."

"We are excited to join Argon and support the company's mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through manufacturing and delivery of best-in-class medical devices," said John Matson, President of Matrex. "We have had a great relationship with Argon for many years, and we look forward to this next step."

Argon plans to keep Matrex located in their Portage, WI facility and to continue servicing customers across various industries.

About Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Argon Medical Devices, Inc. manufactures, sells and distributes disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery procedures. Based in Frisco, TX, Argon's brand is recognized throughout the world for best-in-class products and service that improve patient outcomes. Argon was founded in 1972 and 2022 marks the company's 50th year in business.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319111/argon_medical_devices_inc_logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN06218 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Argon was medical device incorporated company Inc.
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 14 dicembre
News to go
Covid oggi Campania, De Luca: "No a feste di piazza a Capodanno"
News to go
Vela, Bertarelli presenta Alinghi Red Bull
News to go
Catania, 27enne uccisa: trovato cadavere sospetto killer
News to go
Varese, frode fiscale per 34 milioni di euro
News to go
Rapporto Migrantes: "In calo arrivi irregolari in Italia e Ue"
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
News to go
Stop ai licenziamenti su WhatsApp e Teams
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza