Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

02:04 Sanremo 2023, Mengoni guida la classifica provvisoria della Sala Stampa

00:51 Sanremo 2023, all'Ariston torna il FantaSanremo ma con gesti meno plateali

00:30 Sanremo 2023, Blanco distrugge i fiori sul palco: fischi dal pubblico

00:24 Sanremo 2023, Fedez e il monologo di Ferragni: "Sono fiero di te"

00:01 Sanremo 2023, il monologo di Ferragni dedicato a se stessa e alle donne

23:37 Sanremo 2023, Chiara Ferragni e il corpo come abito

22:43 Salernitana-Juve 0-3, doppietta di Vlahovic e gol di Kostic

22:26 Sanremo 2023, Ferragni in scena con l'abito manifesto: "Pensati libera"

22:21 Sanremo 2023, ecco Chiara Ferragni e Fedez esulta - Video

21:56 Sanremo 2023, la gaffe di Amadeus con Gianmaria

21:47 Sanremo 2023, le Pagelle dal divano di G3nt3 Com3 Noi

21:28 Sanremo 2023, la lezione di Benigni sulla Costituzione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Arosa Lenzerheide Commits to Three-Year Extension with Catalate to Power Their Ticket Pricing Engine

07 febbraio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Swiss-based ski area Arosa Lenzerheide, a Catalate partner since 2017, continues to maximize online sales revenue with Catalate's Dynamic Pricing and E-Commerce platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arosa Lenzerheide (Lenzerheide Bergbahnen AG and Arosa Bergbahnen AG), the largest contiguous ski resort in the Graubünden region of Switzerland, has committed to another three-year contract with Catalate. The resort has significantly increased online sales since the partnership began.

Arosa Lenzerheide came to Catalate with the intention of increasing online revenue overall and incentivizing advanced ticket sales through Catalate's Dynamic Pricing Services with Cloud Store e-commerce. During its first season of partnership, online revenue grew notably and the total percentage of sales for 1- to 14-day ski tickets, 4-hour, and afternoon tickets, which started at 25% in 2017/2018 season, increased YOY to over 73% of revenue in the 2020/2021 season.

Arosa Lenzerheide sells most of its tickets online, from ski to beginner and snowpark, to night sledding — even hiking and bear sanctuary tickets. Each year, Arosa Lenzerheide starts selling dynamically priced tickets for the winter ahead as early as summer to secure advanced bookings, reducing the impact of factors that influence demand throughout the season.

In 2017, Philipp Holenstein, CEO of Arosa Bergbahnen said, "We chose to partner with Catalate because of their proven track record of increasing pre-sales for ticketing businesses and pioneering dynamic pricing used by hundreds of ski areas." And just recently, Phillip noted that "over the past six seasons Catalate has proven to be a reliable partner that really understands dynamic pricing in the ski industry."

Catalate continues to impress European snow resorts, with tenured partners like Chamonix and Arosa Lenzerheide enjoying increased advance ticket purchases each season and notable resorts like Pitztal and Kaunertal showing excellent results in their first season with Catalate.

About Arosa Lenzerheide

Arosa Lenzerheide is a snow sports paradise with 225 kilometers of snow tracks, twice as many traditional mountain huts, and record-breaking days of sunshine. The ski area connects the ski destinations of Arosa and Lenzerheide.

About Catalate

Catalate, a Canopy Holdings AS (Canopy Holdings, Euronext Growth Oslo:CAN) company, is a global pricing and e-commerce company empowering ski resorts, parks, and attractions to increase online revenue. As the only purpose-built ticketing platform for the industry, Catalate has developed successful strategies for hundreds of partners across $1 billion in online sales.

Media Contact: Katie Bottrell, katie@catalate.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arosa-lenzerheide-commits-to-three-year-extension-with-catalate-to-power-their-ticket-pricing-engine-301737915.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo ICT Turismo ICT Economia_E_Finanza Swiss based ski area Arosa Lenzerheide e commerce platform ski area Catalate
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa recuperano resti pallone spia Cina
News to go
Migranti, affonda barcone in Grecia: 3 morti, 20 dispersi
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Mandare Pnrr riveduti entro 30 aprile"
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, Erdogan proclama stato emergenza per tre mesi
News to go
Alessandria, incidente al cantiere del Terzo Valico: morto operaio
News to go
Sanremo, Amadeus: "Mattarella in prima fila in sala stasera"
News to go
Migranti, lettera all'Ue: "Sistema asilo è fattore d'attrazione"
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile 2023, come funziona
News to go
Foggia, sfruttamento migranti baraccopoli: sequestrate 2 aziende
News to go
Calcio, nei posticipi del lunedì 2 pareggi. Stasera Salernitana-Juve
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 8 milioni di rifugiati e 5,3 milioni di sfollati interni
New to go
Terremoto Turchia e Siria, oltre 5000 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza